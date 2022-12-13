Terrance Stock vs. Fulton

Oswego’s Terrance Stock follows through on a roll during warmups prior to the Oswego-Fulton varsity bowling match on Monday. The Oswego boys swept Fulton 7-0.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.

The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.

