OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.
The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.
BOYS MATCH
Zach Truell posted both Oswego’s high score and best three-game score with a 544 (136, 199, 209) in the Bucs’ sweep of Fulton.
The Bucs won the first game 757-622, followed by scores of 836-586 and 793-616. Oswego won the overall total (2,386-1,824), as well, giving the Bucs their seventh point for the sweep.
Elijah Durval followed Truell closely behind with a three-game score of 509 (169, 193, 147).
Also posting three-game scores were Shiemal Boyde (486-186, 137, 163), Jayden Martinez (433-147, 151, 135) and Cayden Carpenter (395-119, 137, 139).
Cameron Zufelt-Loughrey bowled the second and third games, with a two-game total score of 289 (156, 133). Terrance Stock bowled the first game, and rolled a 129.
Fulton was led by Matthew Brown’s 504 (181, 171, 152) and Sean Wright’s 374 (132, 102, 140). Nate Havens rolled a 196 (59, 63, 74).
GIRLS MATCH
Addison Nichols rolled a three-game 565 (206, 192, 167) to lead the Red Raiders to a 7-0 sweep over Oswego.
The Red Raiders won all three games by scores of 846-468, 815-492 and 760-384.
The overall match’s seventh point came from a total score of 2,251-1,344 in favor of Fulton.
Linda Hartmann posted a 527 (183, 138, 202) followed by Alex Wilcox, who rolled a three-game score of 393 (151, 129, 113).
Miranda Laws bowled the second and third games (338-230, 108) while Hailey Payment competed in the first two games (286-160, 126).
Layne Arnold posted a 170 in the third game.
Oswego was led by Malia Upcraft’s three-game score of 383 (142, 112, 129) and Brianna Vooris’s 311 (83, 121, 107).
Ava Tonkin rolled a 274 (90, 89, 95) and Katrianna Fronk had a 129 (37, 39, 53).
Lillee Thompson, in the two games she competed in, had a 247 (116, 131).
UP NEXT
Oswego hosted West Genesee on Tuesday, and will host Cortland on Dec. 19. Fulton travels to East Syracuse-Minoa on Dec. 20.
