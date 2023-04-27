Atkinson, Connelly and Bwalya

Camden Atkinson (left) and Noah Bwalya (right) received their certificates from head coach Bob Connelly for being named to the 2022-23 SCAC Empire Division All-League teams.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego boys varsity and junior varsity basketball teams were honored recently at their season-ending awards banquet that was held at Vona’s Restaurant.

Players on both teams were recognized for the efforts in the recently completed season. All players received a certificate and a special design T-shirt for the 2022-23 season.

