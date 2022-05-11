Oswego baseball honors seniors, falls to Fulton

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity baseball team honored its seniors on Monday, hosting Fulton for a rivalry matchup.
Oswego head coach John Finch complimented the senior leadership of the Bucs, noting the night was “a culmination of their athletic careers at Oswego High School.”
“It’s the last thing they’ll be involved with,” said Finch. “It is a good group of guys that we’re going to be losing. They’re supportive of each other, they’re supportive of their teammates, and I have appreciated their efforts.”
The Bucs have seven seniors: Andrew Paura, Preston Norfleet, Brett Harriott, Billy Waterbury, Jeff Thompson, M.J. Lilly, and team manager Trevor Mercier.
“We have a very special group of guys here,” said Thompson. “I’ve grown up with these guys since day one, since I really started to play. ... It’s just a really good group of guys here.”
Finch also noted the leadership of his senior class has blended well with the younger players on the team.
“The seniors have done a great job of including those young guys to make them feel part of it,” Finch said. “They’ve been good leaders. Just wish we would’ve had a better performance to back up the celebration of them.”
Despite the senior night festivities, it was Fulton emerging with the victory, scoring 10 unanswered runs across the final three innings to earn a 14-7 win.
Red Raiders head coach Randy Cotton said the team was hoping to carry positive momentum into Monday's game after beating Central Square on Friday.
“The last three innings (against Central Square), we played pretty well,” Cotton said. “I said, ‘Let’s carry those three over into this game.’ ... For the most part, we were much better at the plate.”
Fulton got off to a fast start, with Sam Cotton doubling to left field on the first pitch of the game. Cotton eventually scored on a passed ball, and an RBI single by Jarret Austin added another run. Austin scored on another ball to the backstop, giving the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
The Bucs immediately responded in the bottom half, scoring three runs of their own to tie the game. Thompson drew a walk with the bases loaded, and a two-run double by Tyler Dean knotted the score at three apiece.
Oswego added two more runs in the second, taking the lead on an RBI single by Waterbury before a run-scoring double by Matt Krul gave the Bucs a 5-3 advantage.
Austin drove in another run in the third, trimming the deficit to one, but Oswego responded with another pair of runs in the fourth after Waterbury cranked a two-run double to left, giving the Bucs a 7-4 lead.
Despite the strong offensive start, Finch noted that the Bucs had left more potential runs on base.
“We had some opportunities early,” said Finch. “We did put runs up, but we also had runs that we left out there.”
Fulton began fighting back in the fifth, with Trent Farrands ripping a leadoff double. A triple from Cotton scored the third baseman, with an error allowing Cotton to score the next at-bat. Brock Tetro grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Kyle Stuber from third to tie the game. Tetro, pitching in relief, worked out of a jam in the bottom half of the inning, and the Red Raiders kept adding on.
A single by Stuber scored a pair of runs in the sixth, and Tetro followed up with an RBI single of his own, giving Fulton a 10-7 lead.
“I just thought that, toward the end of the game, we took better swings and we were more aggressive,” said Cotton of the Red Raiders’ late offense. “We want to be aggressive, and I thought we got more aggressive all the way through the order.”
Farrands drove home another run with a single in the seventh, and another triple by Cotton scored two runs. Stuber doubled down the left-field line, scoring Cotton and extending the lead to 14-7. Tetro worked around a single and a walk in the bottom half, recording three strikeouts to lock up the win for Fulton.
Cotton was complimentary of Tetro, saying the pitcher “settled down” in his last two innings after entering in relief in the second.
“It was a close game at the time, so I went with Brock,” said Cotton. “He was supposed to pitch some of the game tomorrow, so now I’ve got to readjust. But it was worth it, I got a ‘W’.”
Finch said Fulton was “aggressive, and they had good at-bats,” also saying that the Bucs “playing with emotion” worked against them at times.
“Emotion can be good when it’s going good, but when it kind of works against you, you’re fighting uphill,” said Finch. “We need better energy, and we need to capitalize on some of those earlier opportunities.”
Sam Cotton was 3-4 with two triples, a double, and three RBIs for Fulton. Stuber went 4-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Austin was 2-5 with three runs driven in. Farrands and Tetro both added RBIs, while Jona Abt and Will Patterson added base hits.
Patterson started on the mound for Fulton, allowing five runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings pitched. Tetro tossed the final 5.1 innings, allowing two runs.
Waterbury was 2-3 with a double and three RBIs for Oswego, while Tyler Dean went 2-4 with two RBIs. Tom Kirwan was 2-3, Matt Krul went 1-2 with an RBI double, and Owen Sincavage added a base hit.
Krul allowed five earned runs in five innings on the mound for the Bucs. Jack Donovan allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings, while Jude Parker recorded the final out for Oswego.
Oswego fell to 7-7 with the loss, while Fulton improved to 3-9. The two teams squared off again on Tuesday, in a game that ended after press time.
“The rest of the season’s all about having character, and going out and battling and trying to win as many games as we can,” said Cotton. “I’m pleased with how we’re coming back. ... We have a run here that we could get up to six, seven wins and finish the season on a positive note, maybe squeak into sectionals, who knows.”
“This should sting a little bit, and we should come out with more fire than we had,” Finch said of the loss. “It’s easy to have energy when it’s going good. We’ve got to find it when we’re not.”
