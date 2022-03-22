AUBURNDALE, Fl. — The Oswego State baseball team wrapped up its Florida trip in winning fashion on Friday, taking the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-4 win over #13 Johns Hopkins.
The Lakers struck first in the third, taking the game’s first lead. Colin Williams was hit by a pitch to start the inning, with Frank Levanti drawing a walk in the following plate appearance. Tim Schinto reached on a bunt single to load the bases, with an RBI fielder’s choice from Paul Tammaro driving in Williams to make it 1-0.
Later in the inning, Kyle Lauria reached on an error with two outs, allowing Levanti to score and make it 2-0. A walk to Lukas Olsson loaded the bases again, and a two-run single from Julian Drew extended the Laker lead to 4-0 in the third.
Pitching ruled from that point on, with neither team able to crack the scoreboard again until the seventh inning. The Lakers’ starter, Kieran Finnegan, held Johns Hopkins off the scoreboard through six innings, but ran into some trouble in the seventh. Shawn Steuer led off the inning with a triple, with Sam Frank doubling during the next at-bat to score Steuer. The following batter, Sam Browning, also doubled, scoring Frank and cutting Oswego State’s lead to 4-2.
Finnegan got Caleb Cyr for the first out of the inning, but surrendered another run-scoring double, this one to Dylan Whitney, scoring Browning and making it a 4-3 game. Tony Poveda entered in relief, and stranded the tying run in scoring position, getting a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to end the inning.
In the top of the eighth, Jack Pausic connected on a solo home run for Hopkins, tying the game at 4. The Lakers, however, had an immediate response.
C.J. McCarthy led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple for Oswego State, putting a runner at third with no outs. Tammaro struck out next, but Ryan Enos followed by lacing a double that scored McCarthy to give the Lakers a 5-4 lead.
And they weren’t done yet. A single from Olsson put runners at the corners, and a pinch-hit single for Tishawn Featherstone scored Enos to extend the Laker lead to 6-4 heading into the ninth inning.
The leadoff batter reached on an error for Hopkins in the ninth, with Whitney singling two batters later to put two runners on with only one out. That spelled the end of the day for Poveda, with Jacob Sanders entering and retiring the final two batters to seal a 6-4 win for Oswego State.
Drew went 2-4 in the win, with two RBIs for the Lakers. Enos was 2-5 with an RBI, while Olsson went 2-3 with a pair of walks. Tammaro and Featherstone drove in runs, with Jacob Levine, Schinto, and McCarthy all adding base hits.
Finnegan picked up a no-decision after allowing three runs across 6.1 innings of work. He struck out nine batters and walked one, allowing eight hits. Poveda earned the win in relief, giving up an earned run across two innings. Sanders retired the final two batters of the game to pick up the save.
It is the Lakers’ ninth win in their last 10 games, moving them to 10-3 on the season overall. The team went 6-1 while in Florida, and returns home to host SUNY Cobleskill in a doubleheader on March 30, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m.
