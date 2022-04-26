Oswego baseball beats Syracuse City, 4-3 STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oswego head coach John Finch leads a mound visit with the Bucs during the team’s 4-3 win over Syracuse City on Friday. Trevor Mercier photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SYRACUSE — Behind another strong outing from pitcher Matt Krul, the Oswego varsity baseball team won its third straight game on Friday, defeating Syracuse City 4-3.Krul allowed two earned runs in five innings, walking four and striking out five batters. Jack Donovan threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief, picking up the save. Krul was also 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Brett Harriott went 1-3 with an RBI. Billy Waterbury was 2-4, while Tom Kirwan went 1-3.Oswego (4-3) hosted Jamesville-DeWitt Monday, in a game that ended after press time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now 2-Minute Drill (4/26/2022): Oswego girls lacrosse rolls past Jordan-Elbridge, Mexico baseball's comback bid falls short vs. Phoenix State maintains federal masking requirement on all public transportation West Fifth Street Road is now county Route 25 Company News: Xiana Fontno joins Oswego County Media Group Crews respond to school bus crash in Parish Latest e-Edition April 23, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews respond to school bus crash in ParishKathleen Mary WallaceTeresa Ann TeifkeWilliam A. ShermanJohn O’BrienArrest made by Fulton police in sex abuse investigationSteven Albert BaxterKatherine J. SaltalamachiaCosimo ‘Cos’ BorzumateCommittee approves change in trucking route for upcoming Port project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDTown of Richland Highway Department is looking for aSeasonal/Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
