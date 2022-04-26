Oswego baseball beats Syracuse City, 4-3

Oswego head coach John Finch leads a mound visit with the Bucs during the team’s 4-3 win over Syracuse City on Friday.

 Trevor Mercier photo

SYRACUSE — Behind another strong outing from pitcher Matt Krul, the Oswego varsity baseball team won its third straight game on Friday, defeating Syracuse City 4-3.

Krul allowed two earned runs in five innings, walking four and striking out five batters. Jack Donovan threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief, picking up the save.

Krul was also 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Brett Harriott went 1-3 with an RBI. Billy Waterbury was 2-4, while Tom Kirwan went 1-3.

Oswego (4-3) hosted Jamesville-DeWitt Monday, in a game that ended after press time.

