OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association hosted its annual Power Play Invitational over the weekend.
Oswego’s Bantam squad won its division with a 5-0 win over Valley.
Prior to the title game, the Bucs went 3-0 in their round robin games. Oswego won 3-0 over Clifton Park on Friday. Then the Bucs defeated Canton, 6-2, and Elmira, 3-1, on Saturday. In the semifinals on Sunday, Oswego defeated Louisville, 6-3.
SQUIRT
The Oswego Squirt (Blue Division) team went 2-2 in the tournament. The Bucs defeated Camillus #3, 7-0, on Friday followed by a 1-0 loss to Elmira. On Saturday, Oswego fell to Massena B, 4-2, before topping Camillus #3 again, 10-2.
The Fulton Squirt (Blue Division) team also went 2-2 in the tournament. Fulton lost 6-0 to Massena B on Friday, then topped Camillius #3 7-4. During its Saturday games, Fulton defeated Elmira 9-2, before Elmira got revenge later in the day, 5-4.
Oswego’s Squirt (Red Division) team went 2-2 over the weekend. The Bucs started their tournament with a 12-0 win over Camillus #1 on Friday before falling 3-0 to Massena. On Saturday, Oswego fell 6-1 to Louisville before defeating Clinton 5-4.
PEE WEE
Oswego’s Pee Wee squad finished with a 2-2 weekend in the tournament. On Friday, the Bucs fell 10-2 to Louisville. On Saturday, Oswego lost 8-2 to Valley before shutting out Massena, 6-0. On Sunday, Massena got revenge with a 7-3 win.
