LAKE PLACID — The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Clinton, 3-0, recently to capture the championship at the Lake Placid International Tournament.
The 14U team went undefeated over the weekend tourney against hockey organizations from Troy-Albany, Rhode Island, Sara-Lake Placid and Clinton en route to the Bucs’ championship win.
The Bucs shut out four of their opponents and only gave up four goals in their five games.
Here is a recap from the team’s weekend:
Oswego 7, Sara-Lake Placid 4
Oswego kicked off its Lake Placid trip and tourney with a matchup against the home team Sara-Lake Placid at the USA Rink in Herb Brooks Arena. Oswego jumped out to a 4-0 lead on the Lakers before a second and third period rush by the home team knotted the game at 4-4.
Oswego scored three goals in the final two minutes of play, however, to get the tourney opening win, 7-4.
Oswego goalie Jameson Stepien had 10 saves in shutout work for the Bucs. Alex Miller recorded seven saves and gave up four goals after relieving Stepien halfway through the second period.
Scoring from the game included Adam Greene (2 goals), Jason Bartlett (1 goal, 2 assists), Brady Farrands (1 goal, 2 assists), Owen Bartlett (3 assists), James Law (1 goal), Adam Plyler (1 goal), Thomas Rolfe (1 goal), Dylan Crannell (1 assist), Ethan Workman (1 assist), and Isaac Michalski (1 assist).
Oswego 7, Burrillville (Rhode Island) 0
The Bucs scored two goals in the first and exploded for five tallies in the second in their preliminary game against Burrillville, Rhode Island, leading to a win 7-0.
Miller and Stepien combined on the shutout win and registered seven saves.
Oswego’s offense was paced by Farrands (2 goals, 1 assist), Law (1 goal, 3 assists), Barrett (1 goal, 2 assists), Jason Bartlett (2 assists), C.J. Ware (1 goal), Workman (1 goal), Owen Bartlett (1 assist), Chase Shepard (1 assist), Caleb Robert (1 assist), and Rolfe (1 assist).
Oswego 4, Clinton 0
Strong goaltending by Stepien and Miller once again led the Oswego Bantams in its matchup against Clinton. The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and added goals in the second and third to pick up the 4-0 shutout win at the famed 1980 Rink. Stepien and Miller each recorded seven saves in the win to help secure Oswego’s placement as the top seed in the championship game.
The offense was led by Owen Bartlett (1 goal, 1 assist), Farrands (1 goal), Gavin Guynn (1 goal), Michalski (1 goal), Jason Bartlett (1 assist) and Greene (1 assist).
Strong defensive play by Michalski, Guynn, Jacob Barrett, Shepard, Plyler and Workman helped secure the win.
Oswego 5, Troy/Albany 0
An overpowering offensive attack by Oswego helped secure a 5-0 win in the Bucs’ matchup against Troy/Albany.
Oswego jumped out 1-0 in the first when Jason Bartlett and Farrands found James Law for his first goal of the contest.
Law returned the favor to Farrands in the second to make it 2-0 Bucs.
Oswego connected for three more goals in the third period with Law, Farrands, and Guynn each finding the net on assists from Bartlett (2), Guynn, Owen Bartlett, and Crannell.
Miller and Stepien once again combined on their third consecutive shutout win, registering six and nine saves, respectively.
Championship Game: Oswego 3, Clinton 0
In a rematch of its preliminary game win over Clinton, Oswego took advantage of strong defensive play and goaltending, and power-play opportunities to capture the Lake Placid International Tournament championship, 3-0, at the 1932 Rink.
Jason Bartlett’s two goals and assist led the Bucs’ offensive attack. Law added a goal and assist, and Farrands and Guynn each added an assist.
Stepien got the start in net and grabbed 10 saves and Miller came in halfway through the second and registered 11 stops.
The Bucs finished 5-0 in the tournament and their overall season record now stands at 36-14-1.
The Bucs will travel to the New York State Amateur Hockey Association Tournament in Buffalo this weekend to cap off their season.
The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam team is coached by head coach Dan Bartlett and assistant coaches Adam Michalski, Bill Greene Jr., Josh Crannell and Joe Garcia.
