Oswego 14U Lake Placid Tournament

The Oswego 14U hockey team celebrates its recent championship victory in the Lake Placid International Tournament.

 Photo provided

LAKE PLACID — The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Clinton, 3-0, recently to capture the championship at the Lake Placid International Tournament.

The 14U team went undefeated over the weekend tourney against hockey organizations from Troy-Albany, Rhode Island, Sara-Lake Placid and Clinton en route to the Bucs’ championship win.

