SYRACUSE — The Oswego 12U All-Stars team had its season come to an end on Sunday, losing 10-1 to East Syracuse-Minoa in the semifinal round of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament.

Oswego reached the semifinals with a 5-4 comeback win over Syracuse on Saturday. The team trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, finally getting on the board after an RBI single by Grady King scored Logan Cavellier. 

