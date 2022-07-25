The Oswego 12U All-Star team. Front row, from left: Maddon Carr, Nate Chetney, Everett Farella, Johnny Stahl, and Grady King. Back row, from left: Head Coach Troy Kocher, Will Peterson, Maddox Browngardt, Connor Stepien, Coach Nick Conaway, Cole Conzone, Carter Conaway, Coach Derek Carr, Ryan Deary, Deatyne Westberry, Julius Garabito, Coach Shane Stepien, Logan Cavellier, and Coach Brian Chetney.
Photo provided
Oswego’s Maddox Browngardt (3) releases a pitch during the team’s win over Cicero on July 16.
SYRACUSE — The Oswego 12U All-Stars team had its season come to an end on Sunday, losing 10-1 to East Syracuse-Minoa in the semifinal round of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament.
Oswego reached the semifinals with a 5-4 comeback win over Syracuse on Saturday. The team trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, finally getting on the board after an RBI single by Grady King scored Logan Cavellier.
In the sixth, Deatyne Westberry led off the inning with a single before Julius Garabito was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Maddon Carr doubled to score both runners, cutting Syracuse’s lead to 4-3. Carr eventually came around to score, tying the game and forcing extra innings.
Westberry, who entered to pitch the sixth, recorded the first two outs of the seventh before Nate Chetney entered for the final out, finishing a scoreless frame for Oswego.
Everett Farella led off the bottom half of the inning with a single, and was followed by another single off the bat of Chetney. A walk to Cole Conzone loaded the bases, and Garabito drew another walk, driving in Farella to end the game and lock up a dramatic victory for Oswego.
Westberry was 2-4 with a double, a single, and a run scored in Saturday's win. Carr had a double, two RBIs, and a run, while Garabito had an RBI and a run scored. Farella had a double and a single, while King, Cavellier, and Chetney added singles.
Browngardt threw 2.2 innings on the mound, striking out four batters. Cavellier tossed three innings with four strikeouts, and Westberry struck out a pair across an inning. Chetney recorded the last out on the mound for Oswego.
In Sunday’s semifinal contest, East Syracuse-Minoa jumped ahead early, scoring two runs on three hits in the top of the first. ESM added three runs in the second, and another pair in the third, to take a 7-0 lead.
Oswego got on the board in the fourth, when Westberry singled and scored, but ESM answered with three more runs, including a home run, in the fifth.
Westberry had a single and a run scored in Sunday's loss, while Carr, Browngardt, and Carter Conaway added base hits for Oswego. Garabito, Chetney, and Westberry all saw time on the mound for Oswego in Sunday's game.
ESM plays Crown City in the championship game at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
