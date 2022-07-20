OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League 12U All-Stars fell behind in the opening innings and were unable to rally all the way back, falling 10-3 to Baldwinsville in pool play of the District 8 Tournament on Tuesday.
Baldwinsville took an early lead, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. An RBI single by Devin Prince scored Coleman Bouthillier for the opening run of the game, and after a series of walks loaded the bases, Deangelo Mattiacio drove home all three runners with a triple, extending Baldwinsville’s lead to 4-0.
But Oswego quickly responded with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the first. Deatyne Westberry and Julius Garabito hit back-to-back singles, and Logan Cavellier followed up with another single, this one driving home Westberry. Grady King followed with a double to score another run, cutting Baldwinsville’s lead to 4-2 at the end of the inning.
Brady Moskal led off the second with a single for Baldwinsville, and eventually scored after Jacob Iomaio drew a bases-loaded walk. Two more runs came home in the inning, after Brady Vislosky stole home and Ben Engels crossed the plate on a pitch to the backstop, giving B’ville a 7-2 lead.
Oswego was able to cut into the deficit in the third, with Westberry cranking a solo home run to straight-away center field. The solo shot cut the lead to 7-3, but Baldwinsville responded with another run of its own in the fourth.
Engels led off the inning with a double, and eventually stole home, pushing the lead to 8-3. After a scoreless fifth inning, B’ville added another pair in the sixth. An RBI single by Lucas Kotary scored Max Grems, and the team added another run from Alex Harrington to extend the lead to 10-3.
Oswego kept fighting, with Connor Stepien, Westberry, and Garabito all recording two-out singles. Baldwinsville was able to record the final out at home plate, sealing a 10-3 victory.
For Oswego, Westberry was 3-4 with a home run, two singles, an RBI, and two runs scored. Garabito was 3-4 with three singles, while King had a double and an RBI. Cavellier had a single, an RBI, and a run, while Maddon Carr had two singles and Carter Conaway recorded a single.
Garabito threw 2.3 innings for Oswego, striking out seven batters. Maddox Browngardt tossed a scoreless inning of relief, while Cavellier threw 1.1 frames with a strikeout. Ryan Deary pitched the final inning for Oswego, recording a strikeout.
Oswego (2-1 in pool play) hosted Mexico/Phoenix on Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.