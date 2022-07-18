CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars team took an early lead and never relented, with a dominant outing on the mound by Nolan Sweet helping the team to a 5-3 win over Central Square in pool play of the District 8 tournament on Sunday.
Sweet threw 4.2 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out nine batters. Michael Krawczyk shut the door, pitching the final 1.1 innings for Oswego.
Central Square loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but Sweet was able to avoid trouble, snagging a line drive back to the mound before doubling off a runner at first base. Sweet struck out the next batter, ending the frame without allowing any runs to score.
In the bottom half, Oswego quickly opened up a 3-0 lead. Shawny Baldwin and Greyson Joseph each drew a walk and came around to score on a misplay in the field, while an RBI single by Krawczyk scored Sweet.
Central Square was able to respond in the second, with Jayden Miller coming around to score after a misplay in the field. That cut the lead to 3-1, but Oswego responded with another pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
A walk to Alex Daigle and a single by Baldwin put two runners on, and Joseph drove home both with a two-run triple down the left-field line. The extra-base knock gave Oswego a 5-1 lead, and this score would hold until the final inning.
After allowing a single in the first inning, Sweet did not surrender a base hit for the remainder of his outing on the mound. The pitcher struck out the side in both the third and fourth innings, and struck out the final batter he faced for the second out of the fifth. Krawczyk relieved Sweet, recording a strikeout to end the frame.
Oswego put runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, but Central Square pitcher Colton Graham recorded back-to-back strikeouts to work out of trouble.
Central Square didn’t go down without a fight, scoring a pair of runs in the sixth. Graham reached on a misplay in the field before scoring, and an RBI double by Kazdyn Casselmon cut Oswego’s lead to 5-3 with one out. Krawyczk buckled down, striking out back-to-back hitters to end the game and seal the victory for Oswego.
For Oswego, Joseph was 2-2 with a single, triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. Krawyczk went 3-3 at the plate with three singles and an RBI, while Baldwin had a single and two runs scored. Easton Broadwell hit a single, while Daigle and Sweet both scored runs.
Oswego moved to 2-0 in pool play with the win, after defeating Baldwinsville 6-2 on Saturday. The team will play Cicero at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
