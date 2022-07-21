Oswego 10U All-Stars roll past Liverpool, 17-0

CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars set the tone early, scoring nine runs in the top of the first en route to a 17-0 mercy-rule victory over Liverpool on Wednesday.
The offense was clicking from the first pitch, with the first three batters all reaching base before a misplay in the field allowed Michael Krawczyk to score the game’s first run. Easton Broadwell followed up with an RBI single, scoring Shawny Baldwin. Greyson Joseph stole home to make it 3-0, and another misplay in the field allowed Nolan Sweet to score. An RBI single by Matthew Woodruff made it 5-0, and a pitch to the backstop allowed Yandel Santiago to score a sixth run for Oswego.
Krawczyk’s second plate appearance of the inning resulted in an RBI single, and another pitch to the backstop allowed Callen O’Connor to score. An RBI single by Joseph scored Krawczyk for the ninth and final run of the inning.
Both teams were held off the scoreboard in the second, but Oswego added another run in the third on an RBI double by Krawczyk, scoring Alex Daigle.
Joseph tossed his third scoreless inning on the mound in the bottom half of the third, and Oswego reached mercy-rule territory with seven runs in the fourth.
An RBI double by Odis Allison scored Ryan Battelle, and an RBI fielder’s choice by Michael Johnston III allowed Allison to score. Bases-loaded walks to Joseph and Sweet made it 14-0, and Broadwell drove home another pair of runs to extend the lead to 16-0. A misplay in the field allowed Broadwell to take third and come around to score, making it 17-0.
Baldwin pitched the fourth inning, striking out the final batter and sealing a big win for Oswego.
Krawczyk was 3-3 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored, while Joseph had a single, an RBI, and two runs. Broadwell had a single, three RBIs, and two runs, with Allison adding a double, an RBI, and a run scored.
Woodruff had a single, an RBI, and a run scored, while Daigle had a single and a run. Sweet had two RBIs and a run, while Johnston III had one RBI and a run. Baldwin scored two runs, while Santiago, Battelle, and O’Connor also scored runs.
Joseph threw three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while Baldwin threw a scoreless fourth inning with one strikeout.
