Oswego 10U All-Stars roll past Liverpool, 17-0

Oswego’s Michael Krawczyk (9) follows through on a single during a 5-3 win over Central Square on Sunday. Krawczyk was 3-3 in Wednesday’s 17-0 win over Liverpool.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars set the tone early, scoring nine runs in the top of the first en route to a 17-0 mercy-rule victory over Liverpool on Wednesday.

The offense was clicking from the first pitch, with the first three batters all reaching base before a misplay in the field allowed Michael Krawczyk to score the game’s first run. Easton Broadwell followed up with an RBI single, scoring Shawny Baldwin. Greyson Joseph stole home to make it 3-0, and another misplay in the field allowed Nolan Sweet to score. An RBI single by Matthew Woodruff made it 5-0, and a pitch to the backstop allowed Yandel Santiago to score a sixth run for Oswego.

