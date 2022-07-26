CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars were unable to rally from an early deficit on Monday, losing 7-1 to Baldwinsville in the semifinals of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament.

Baldwinsville jumped out to a fast start, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Raymond Harrington and Sullivan Ream each reached via walk, and Harrington scored after a misplay in the field allowed Casper Collins to reach base.

Recommended for you