The Oswego 10U All-Star team. In back, from left: Coach Nate Sweet, Coach Kyle Perez, Oliver Lukowski, Callen O’Connor, Michael Krawczyk, Matthew Woodruff, Shawn Baldwin, Coach Michael Johnston, Yandel Santiago. In front, from left: Nolan Sweet, Odis Allison, Ryan Battelle, Brody Burdick, Michael Johnston III, Easton Broadwell, Greyson Joseph. Not pictured: Alex Daigle.
Dylan McGlynn photo
Oswego’s Greyson Joseph (27) pitches during the team’s loss to Baldwinsville in the semifinals of the Danny Cavallo District 8 tournament on Monday.
Dylan McGlynn photo
Oswego’s Michael Krawczyk (9) puts a ball in play during the team’s loss to Baldwinsville in the semifinals of the Danny Cavallo District 8 tournament on Monday.
CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars were unable to rally from an early deficit on Monday, losing 7-1 to Baldwinsville in the semifinals of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament.
Baldwinsville jumped out to a fast start, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Raymond Harrington and Sullivan Ream each reached via walk, and Harrington scored after a misplay in the field allowed Casper Collins to reach base.
Bernie Murray then tripled to right field, scoring both runners to make it 3-0. Murray eventually came home after a pitch to the backstop, giving B’ville a 4-0 advantage.
Oswego was held off the scoreboard in the first two innings, and Baldwinsville’s lead grew to 5-0 in the third when Bryce Holmes tagged from third and scored after a sliding catch from Michael Johnston III in right field.
Oswego had a response, getting on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Callen O’Connor worked a leadoff walk, and was eventually driven home on an RBI single by Michael Krawczyk, making it a 5-1 score.
But B’ville added another pair of runs in the fourth, with an RBI groundout by Harrington and an RBI single by Ream extending the lead to 7-1.
Oswego advanced a runner to third in the bottom of the fifth, with Ryan Battelle drawing a walk before stealing a pair of bases, but B’ville pitcher Murray worked a strikeout to end the inning.
In the sixth, Oswego threatened again, with runners at first and second. But Harrington, who entered to pitch for Baldwinsville in the inning, recorded a pair of fielder’s choices to end the game and clinch a win for B’ville.
For Oswego, Krawczyk was 2-3 with two singles and an RBI. Greyson Joseph also had a single, while O’Connor scored a run.
Joseph threw 3.1 innings on the mound, striking out a pair of hitters. Nolan Sweet threw 2.1 innings with five strikeouts, while Krawczyk recorded the final out of the sixth.
Baldwinsville will play North Syracuse for the 10U District 8 championship at 6 p.m. today.
