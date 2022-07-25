Oswego 10U All-Stars advance to semifinals

SYRACUSE — The Oswego 10U All-Stars cruised in the opening round of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament, scoring 13 runs in the first inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
The game was called after just three innings due to the mercy rule, with Greyson Joseph and Nolan Sweet combining for three shutout frames on the mound.
Oswego set the tone immediately, with Michael Krawczyk hitting a triple in the first at-bat of the game. Joseph doubled two batters later, giving Oswego a 1-0 lead.
With the bases loaded, a wild pitch and an error in the field allowed both Joseph and Sweet to score, extending the lead to four. A pitch to the backstop brought home Easton Broadwell, and Matthew Woodruff later scored after another error.
Krawczyk then hit his second triple of the inning, scoring Callen O’Connor and Brody Burdick to give Oswego an 8-0 lead. Shawny Baldwin then drove home Krawczyk, and later scored on a passed ball.
Broadwell bunted to bring home Joseph, and came all the way around to score after a misplay in the field, making it 12-0. A bases-loaded walk to Woodruff brought home the final run of the inning, with Oswego holding a 13-0 advantage.
Joseph struck out the side in the bottom of the first, and quickly extended the lead in the second with a two-run triple that scored both Krawczyk and Baldwin. An RBI groundout by Sweet brought home Joseph, and another run-scoring groundout by Yandel Santiago scored Broadwell to give Oswego a 17-0 lead.
Joseph and Sweet combined for a second scoreless inning, with each pitcher striking out a batter.
Oswego scored its final run in the top of the third, when Burdick came home to score on a pitch to the backstop. Sweet allowed a leadoff single in the bottom half, but struck out the next three batters to end the game and lock up a win for Oswego.
At the plate, Krawczyk was 2-3 with two triples, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Joseph went 3-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, and three runs. Broadwell had a single, two RBIs, and three runs, while Baldwin scored three runs and recorded an RBI.
Woodruff, Santiago, and Sweet each had an RBI and a run scored, while Burdick had an RBI and two runs. O’Connor also added a run scored for Oswego.
Joseph threw 1.2 innings on the mound, recording four strikeouts. Sweet also struck out four batters, pitching 1.1 innings.
With the win, Oswego advanced to face Baldwinsville in the semifinal round of the tournament on Monday, in a game that ended after press time.
The winner of Monday’s semifinal will play either North Syracuse or Central Square in the championship game on Wednesday. Oswego previously defeated Baldwinsville, 6-2, in the opening game of pool play on July 16.
