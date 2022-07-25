Oswego 10U All-Stars advance to semifinals

Oswego’s Shawny Baldwin (25) fields a ground ball during the team’s game against Cicero on July 19.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

SYRACUSE — The Oswego 10U All-Stars cruised in the opening round of the Danny Cavallo District 8 championship tournament, scoring 13 runs in the first inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

The game was called after just three innings due to the mercy rule, with Greyson Joseph and Nolan Sweet combining for three shutout frames on the mound. 

