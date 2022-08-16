OSWEGO — Mike Ordway Jr. inherited the lead with about 10 laps to go and went on to win the 60-lap Winged Super Challenge feature on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Ordway took over the point when the No. 11 of Michael Barnes dropped out of the race with 10 laps to go.
This was Ordway’s second-straight win in the Shea Concrete Winged Super Challenge series at Oswego Speedway.
Otto Sitterly placed second, with Mike Lichty, Mark Sammut, and Tyler Thompson completing the top five.
Rounding out the top 10 in the 19-car field were Johnny Benson, Dave Danzer, Michael Muldoon, Russ Wood, and Dan Connors Jr.
Trent Stephens was the Winged Super Challenge points leader entering the night, but something broke in the front of his No. 19 super in the warmups prior to qualifying, putting him out of contention for the championship. That opened the door for Ordway, who turned in the fastest lap time in qualifying.
The 60-lap feature was lined up by a draw, with Sammut and Barnes starting on the front row, and Thompson and Ordway in the second row.
Kyle Edwards ran into bad luck on lap 1 as his No. 11E pulled into the pits for a repair, coming back out at the tail of the 19-car field.
Barnes took the race lead and fended off some strong challenges. On lap 33 a caution flag flew for the No. 44 of Ben Seitz, who exited the race, leaving Barnes and Ordway Jr. up front on the restart.
Barnes held his spot out front chased by Ordway until a lap 50 yellow flag flew for Barnes, who slowed out front and headed to the pits just when the win looked to be his.
Ordway inherited the lead. Sitterly, Lichty, Sammut, and Thompson were among the tough challengers behind him. But Ordway kept the point the rest of the way to take the checkered flag and also the overall Shea Concrete Winged Super Challenge championship.
In the 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers, Chase Locke made a late-race pass of Vern LaFave and went on to take the checkered flag.
It was Locke’s fourth feature win of the season.
LaFave held on to place second. Rounding out the top five were Jason Spaulding, Josh Sokolic, and Kyle Perry.
Completing the top 10 were Brian Sobus, Dave Cliff, Dalton Doyle, Matt Caprara, and Nick Barzee.
Speedway Notes
• Mark Sammut, Dan Connors Jr., and Tyler Thompson won 10-lap winged supermodified heats.
• Mike Ordway Jr. posted the fastest lap time in winged supermodified time trials (14.630 seconds).
• Supermodified racing legend Bentley Warren made an appearance and ran some laps in a former ride, the 61 Jr., much to the delight of fans on hand.
• Brian Sobus and Dave Cliff won 10-lap heats for the 350 Supers.
• In group time trials for the 350 Supers, Chase Locke turned in the fastest lap time (16.920).
• This Saturday, Aug. 20, will be LaGraf’s Pub Teal Palace Track Championship Night at Oswego Speedway. Track champions will be decided in all three regular classes. There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. The grandstands open at 2:30 p.m., group time trials start at 4:45 p.m., an autograph session is set for 5:30 p.m., and heat racing begins at 6:45 p.m. A fireworks display will follow the program. See oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
Oswego Speedway feature finishes
Winged Super Challenge (60 laps): 1. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 2. Otto Sitterly (7), 3. Mike Lichty (84), 4. Mark Sammut (78), 5. Tyler Thompson (98T), 6. Johnny Benson (74), 7. Dave Danzer (52), 8. Michael Muldoon (15), 9. Russ Wood (41), 10. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 11. Kyle Edwards (11E), 12. Mike McVetta (22), 13. Ben Seitz (44), 14. Aric Iosue (27), 15. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 16. Michael Barnes (11), 17. Rich Reid (55), 18. Moe Lilje (32), 19. Tim Snyder (0).
350 Supers (30 laps): 1. Chase Locke (88), 2. Vern LaFave (97), 3. Jason Spaulding (23), 4. Josh Sokolic (26), 5. Kyle Perry (20), 6. Brian Sobus (45), 7. Dave Cliff (50), 8. Dalton Doyle (08), 9. Matt Caprara (75), 10. Nick Barzee (31), 11. Rob Wirth (4), 12. Mike Bruce (22), 13. Nick Kinney (7), 14. Talen Hawksby (79).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.