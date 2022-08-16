Oswego Speedway 8/16

Pictured are the top three finishers from Saturday’s Winged Super Challenge 60-lap feature at Oswego Speedway. From left are third-place finisher Mike Lichty, winner Mike Ordway Jr., and second-place finisher Otto Sitterly. Ordway also captured the championship of the three-race Winged Super Challenge series.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Mike Ordway Jr. inherited the lead with about 10 laps to go and went on to win the 60-lap Winged Super Challenge feature on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

Ordway took over the point when the No. 11 of Michael Barnes dropped out of the race with 10 laps to go.

