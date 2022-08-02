SANDUSKY, Ohio — Mike Ordway Jr. captured the checkered flag Saturday in the ISMA Hy-Miler 100 supermodified race at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio.
Multi-time Oswego Speedway track champion Otto Sitterly won Friday’s Fast 40 race to start the weekend at Sandusky.
Hy-Miler 100
The 45th Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals on Saturday saw twists and turns at almost every lap and at the end, Mike Ordway Jr. notched the victory.
Ordway, whose car owner Clyde Booth was inducted into the Sandusky Speedway Hall of Fame earlier in the day, brought home his third Hy-Miler win.
“It was just a great race. Clyde and the guys gave me a great car,” Ordway said, adding thanks to his racing team, family, and sponsors. “I mean, everybody puts in an effort that allows me to keep driving this car. And, it’s been working out so far.”
Sitterly placed second, followed by Mike McVetta, Moe Lilje, and Michael Barnes. Rounding out the top 10 were Johnny Benson, Mark Sammut, J.J. Henes, Dave Shullick Jr., and A.J. Lesiecki.
Completing the finishing order were Trent Stephens, Timmy Jedrzejek, Ben Seitz, Jeff Abold, Sawyer Stout, Kyle Edwards, and Jake Smith.
Mark Sammut and Johnny Benson started on the front row, almost immediately Jedrzejek jumped into the mix. Ben Seitz was up to fourth by the third lap, trailed by Barnes in the Vic Miller No. 11.
It was shortly thereafter that the No. 7 of Sitterly may have brushed with Kyle Edwards in the No. 11E, which came to a stop in front. The car’s broken rear end sent Edwards to the pits, out for the night.
Jedrzejek soon took over the lead from Sammut, while Sammut, Benson, Seitz, and Sitterly were on the move.
A yellow flag found Abold’s No. 05 stopped at the top of pit road and the No. 97 of Seitz slowing to a stop on the frontstraight. Both cars were out of the race with problems. McVetta used the time to go into the pits for adjustments.
A double-file restart had Jedrzejek and Sammut in the front row with Sitterly and Benson behind them. Sammut grabbed the lead, with Benson and Sitterly right behind him. Jedrzejek’s car lost momentum, slowed, and went to the pits for the rest of the event.
A caution flag flew for the No. 19 of Stephens on lap 38. His car reportedly had a blown motor.
At this stage the top five were Sammut, Sitterly, Benson, Shullick, and Ordway.
On the restart, Benson took the lead from Sammut, who lost his spot soon thereafter to Shullick.
A caution flag on lap 48 was for the No. 88 of Lesiecki. His car rolled to a stop. He was pushed to the pits, out for the night.
On lap 60, Shullick, on the low side of Benson, came around near the first turn with a cloud of smoke coming from the car. His engine had blown. A red flag was waved and refueling was allowed as the Shullick car was removed and the track was cleaned.
Eight cars remained for the lineup of the final 40 laps. The running order was Benson, Ordway, Sitterly, Lilje, Sammut, Barnes, McVetta, and Henes.
Ordway made his move past Benson just after the restart, and he pulled away.
Sitterly took over second place with Benson, Sammut, and 2021 Hy-Miler wnner McVetta following.
With just over 20 laps to go, Ordway had Sitterly breathing down on him with the a lapped car in between. The No. 74 of Benson made contact with a slower car to bring out a caution flag.
Lap 85 saw the last of the yellow flags as the No. 32 of Lilje had stopped in turn 3. A quick tire change brought the 32 back to the tail of the field. On the restart, Ordway and Sitterly ran side by side before Ordway assumed the lead.
With 10 laps to go, Ordway was able to leave Sitterly behind enough to have some breathing room. Sitterly finished second, with McVetta third.
“If I couldn’t win, I am happy Mike won. He’s a good guy. My car was too tight,” Sitterly said.
Ordway again found success in a long-distance event.
“Like I always say, I like the longer races,” Ordway said. “But to be honest with you, after the restart with 16 to go and Otto was outside of me I didn’t know if I could hold him off on the second restart. You know when you have a nine-time Oswego champion and a five-time Classic winner plus the 2021 ISMA champ who is one of the best in the business outside you, it’s something to think about.”
Friday’s Fast 40
In Friday’s 40-lap feature for the ISMA supers, Sitterly led all but one lap to notch the win.
Sitterly took the black No. 7 to the front by the second lap and took off like a rocket, not to be challenged the rest of the way.
A.J. Lesiecki led the first lap before Sitterly claimed the spot.
Coming up behind Lesiecki was Trent Stephens, who took over second to give chase to the flying Sitterly.
After a lap 17 caution flag, Stephens gave it his all on the restart as he got alongside Sitterly for a brief time before Sitterly sped away from the field. Kyle Edwards moved up to take second from Stephens a short time later while Mike Ordway Jr. applied pressure on Stephens near the halfway mark.
Lap 30 saw the last slowdown when the No. 8 of Kyle Capodice slowed and pulled into the pits.
Sitterly faced a 10-lap sprint to the finish while Edwards, Ordway, Stephens, and Seitz were the challengers behind him.
Abold was the mover as he picked off Seitz and then headed for Stephens, passing him with five laps left.
At the finish line it was Sitterly way out in front followed by Edwards, Ordway, Abold, and Stephens.
Saturday’s finish (100 laps): 1. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 2. Otto Sitterly (7), 3. Mike McVetta (22), 4. Moe Lilje (32), 5. Michael Barnes (11), 6. Johnny Benson (74), 7. Mark Sammut (78), 8. J.J. Henes (36), 9. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 10. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 11. Trent Stephens (19), 12. Timmy Jedrzejek (9), 13. Ben Seitz (97), 14. Jeff Abold (05), 15. Sawyer Stout (8), 16. Kyle Edwards (11E), 17. Jake Smith (12).
Friday’s finish (40 laps): 1. Otto Sitterly (7), 2. Kyle Edwards (11E), 3. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 4. Jeff Abold (05), 5. Trent Stephens (19), 6. Ben Seitz (97), 7. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 8. Mark Sammut (78), 9. J.J. Henes (36), 10. Mike McVetta (22), 11. Kyle Capodice (8), 12. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 13. Moe Lilje (32), 14. Jake Smith (12), 15. Timmy Jedrzejek (9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.