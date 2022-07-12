OSWEGO — The second race in the Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Challenge series on Saturday saw another exciting battle to the finish with second-generation driver Mike Ordway Jr. notching his first Oswego Speedway victory.
Ordway started fifth and worked his way forward, passing Trent Stephens for the lead on lap 32. Ordway never looked back on the way to the $6,000 win.
Stephens, winner of the first race in the series, drew the pole position for Saturday’s 50-lap feature for ISMA and MSA winged supers.
A caution flag flew on lap 5 when the No. 22 of Mike McVetta came into the pits as a fire had erupted on the car. The track safety crew was on the scene hosing down the car. McVetta was the second place finisher in the first Winged Challenge and had high hopes of finishing well at this event also.
Canadian Mike Lichty was doing his best to challenge Stephens. Lichty got alongside Stephens, and Ordway was also on the move.
By lap 15 the No. 61 of Ordway had passed Lichty for second with Rich Reid, Otto Sitterly, Kyle Edwards and Johnny Benson Jr. following.
At the 20-lap mark, it was still Stephens in front trailed closely by Ordway, Lichty, Reid, Sitterly, Michael Barnes, Johnny Benson Jr. and Tyler Thompson.
Ordway made his move for the lead on lap 32, passing Stephens for the point as he came down the frontstraight.
A caution flag waved on lap 37 for Reid’s No. 55, and some drama ensued when leader Ordway slowed in turn 2 and stopped because the Maine driver detected the presence of some possible oil leakage. Ordway’s car was pushed into the front area where the safety crew checked it and determined that the problem was not serious, and Ordway resumed his lead spot.
Ordway held off Stephens the rest of the race to take the checkered flag. Stephens placed second, with Mexico’s Barnes third. Completing the top five were Sitterly and Edwards.
With his win, Ordway Jr. joined joins his Mike Ordway Sr. in the Oswego $1,000 Club, with Mike Sr. holding 30 wins over his career.
The final event in the three-race Winged Challenge will be Aug. 13 at Oswego Speedway, with a $15,000 point award going to the top 10 in points at the end.
The feature win completed a dominating night for Ordway. He won his heat race and set a track record in qualifying with a lap time of 14.611 seconds.
The Oswego Speedway season continues this Saturday, July 16, as Oswego County Media Group presents the program. There will be features for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers, plus driver autograph night.
Feature finish
Winged supermodifieds (50 laps): 1. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 2. Trent Stephens (19), 3. Michael Barnes (11), 4. Otto Sitterly (7), 5. Kyle Edwards (11E), 6. Johnny Benson (74), 7. Mike Lichty (84), 8. Tyler Thompson (98T), 9. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 10. Mark Sammut (78), 11. Russ Wood Sr. (41), 12. Rich Reid (55), 13. Anthony Nocella (9), 14. Jerry Curran (99), 15. Michael Muldoon Jr. (15), 16. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 17. Alison Sload (39), 18. Moe Lilje (32), 19. Ben Seitz (97), 20. Mike McVetta (22), 21. Tim Snyder (0), 22. Aric Iosue (27), 23. Joe Gosek (00).
