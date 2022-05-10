CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Championship Invitational made its return over the weekend, with the Oswego varsity track and field teams participating at Central Square. It was the first time the meet was held in seven years, according to Buc boys coach Jeff Gordon.
BOYS RESULTS
Ethan LoCastro won the 110-meter hurdles, the 400-meter hurdles, and the high jump. LoCastro was also a part of the winning 4 x 400 relay team that included Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, and Anthony Davis.
Andrew Shaver won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and placed second in the 3,200-meter. Treyse Miller finished second in the 3,000-meters steeplechase.
Kelwin Reyes placed second in the 800-meters, and took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles.
The team of Tyler Beck, Davis, Dairo Reyes, and Logan Duval took second in the 4 x 100 relay, while the team of Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, Daniel Dunn, and Miller finished second in the 4 x 800 relay.
Dunn finished fourth in the 1,600-meters, with Miller taking fourth in both the 800-meters and the 3,000-meters. Miller also finished fifth in the 1,600-meters, while Dairo Reyes took fifth in the 400-meters. Ian MacKenzie was fifth in the 800-meters, while Beck placed fifth in the 200-meters. Kian McCarthy was sixth in the 3,200-meters.
Darwin Warner took second in the pole vault. Beck placed third in both the triple jump and the long jump. Duval finished fourth in the shot put and sixth in the triple jump, while Joe DelConte took fifth in the discus.
GIRLS RESULTS
The team of Annie Niger, Grace Wing, Kaitlyn Donoghue and Nashalis Reyes won the 4 x 800 relay. Niger also posted a personal-best to win the 800-meters. Maddy Shaver finished second and Donoghue fourth in the 800-meters.
Victoria Payne won the 400-meters, with Audrey Donovan second and Reyes placing third. Payne also placed second in the 200-meters, posting a personal best.
Shaver won the 3,000-meters, with Laura Bennett taking third and Donoghue finishing fifth. Bennett also took sixth in the 1,500-meters.
The team of Sydney Hoefer, Niger, Donovan, and Payne won the 4 x 400 relay. The squad of Hoefer, Kaitlyn Freeth, Nola Blum, and Monae Fenty placed fourth in the 4 x 100 relay.
Wing took second place in the high jump, with Fenty finishing fourth. Payne won the long jump, with Rosie Wallace taking sixth. Fenty placed second in the triple jump with a personal best, while Hoefer finished sixth. Freeth placed fourth in the pole vault.
Riley King placed second in the discus, with Megan Corrice finishing fifth. Fenty won the shot put, with King third and Corrice fifth. Both Fenty and King recorded state-qualifying scores in the event.
“Friday night’s County Championship meet was so exciting,” said head coach Kristina Taylor. “The Bucs were having personal bests left and right, the kids had a blast and the weather was great.”
Oswego track and field will host Fulton and Cortland for senior night on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
