OHS girls lacrosse falls to Auburn in sectional quarterfinals

AUBURN — It’s hard for Oswego varsity girls lacrosse coach Ted Beers not to look toward the future.
After a couple seasons of not hitting the sectional tournament — either due to COVID-19 canceling sectionals or just not making the qualifying mark — the Buccaneers fell to Auburn 18-2 Wednesday in the Section III Class B Quarterfinals.
But Beers had to remember something: Oswego’s season got extended into playoffs because “of the hard work” his team put in.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to step back and remind everybody that there’s a lot of teams across the state whose season ended a week, week-and-a-half ago. Here we are, we still got to play,” Beers said. “That goes back to the point that our season got extended and it was because of the hard work that these young ladies put in.”
Auburn — a group that Beers noted has several offensive threats — showed its goal-scoring prowess early, notching five goals in the opening five minutes of the game. The Maroons used their speed and offensive motion to their advantage, allowing Olivia Leader, Caroline Smith and Natalie Long to open the scoring.
Then Auburn kept tacking on the goals. The Bucs had their chances, but all were stopped or deflected by Auburn goalie Berkley Brown.
The Maroons posted a 12-0 score at halftime and tacked on six more goals during the second half. Eight different players recorded at least one goal for Auburn.
Despite the score, Beers said he was happy with Oswego’s defense in the second half.
“Defensively, the second half we started picking things up. We got several good shots off. We had real good cutting,” he said. “It’s never fun hitting the post a couple times, but that’s the game of lacrosse.”
Oswego senior Bella Koproski wasn’t going to let the game end in a shutout, however. She ran in from midfield in the latter stages of the game and got a shot that hit twine with 2:52 left in the game.
A couple minutes later, Amanda Connelly got a free position shot and, on the second opportunity after she was knocked down the first time, made it 18-2 with 51.2 seconds left in the game.
Beers noted Koproski’s “storied career” with the Bucs after playing five years of varsity lacrosse. She’s also playing at the collegiate level next year at Clarkson University.
“It (was) a nice little send off for her,” Beers said. “We’re real pumped that Bella is going on to play in the future. It means a lot.”
Oswego has five seniors this year, and is returning a majority of its roster next season, Beers added, plus a few new names and faces from the junior varsity roster. With Connelly, a freshman, scoring in the game, Beers said “the future is bright” for the Bucs.
“As a coach, it makes you real happy with the season you had and it makes you anxious to see what’s going to come, moving forward next season to see how those incoming girls will contribute,” he said. “I can’t be disappointed by any means if you look at the last couple seasons compared to this year. These girls have done the work and they’ve done everything they needed to. Just getting here proved it. I’m happy.”
Other than Koproski, Oswego is also graduating Azalia Avery, Julia Porter, Kathleen Winchek and Emelia Georgi — someone who Beers noted was a “great addition” as a foreign exchange student from Germany.
“We’ve had to really look at them and hope that they would lead this very, very young team, and they’ve done just that. … Hopefully some of the younger girls see what it takes to be those senior leaders,” Beers said. “(Emelia) built a lot of relationships and a lot of memories in the fact that she realizes that this is what a playoff situation is. The fact that she realizes that so many people aren’t still playing, it’s a nice little send off for her.”
Oswego finishes its season with a 5-11 record. While the campaign may be over for the Bucs, Beers knows his job isn’t done. Oswego’s junior varsity and modified teams have a good number of players. Plus, the youth program has seen an increased interest, Beers added, which “speaks volumes for the Oswego Lacrosse Club.”
Beers also has summer lacrosse coming up, and will help the modified team for the remainder of its season.
“Good coaches always look ahead. I know all the names of my modified girls, my JV girls because that’s my job. I have to know who’s coming up. I need to know how they react to certain situations,” Beers said. “I’m not done. You’re never really done.”
