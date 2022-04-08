The Oswego boys’ varsity tennis is off to a strong start to the season, picking up a win Tuesday night against Cortland 6-1, followed Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Auburn.
The team is returning 10 players: Marcus Baker, Josh Chun, Zach DeMott, Andrew Mullen, Tyler Roper, Lucas Maniccia, Brett Dykas, Sean Metcalf, Brandon Sobring, and Duncan Baker. New players this year include Henry Sweeney, Cody Vickery, Nathan Adams, Nate Brown, Ben Braun, Leon Lin, and Logan Brayton.
“After the challenges of the past two years, we are looking forward to the season and have our sights set on returning to sectional play in May,” said head coach Trina Mills. “Our roster is deep and we have a lot of talent which should play into a winning season.”
Bucs earning wins over Auburn include: Josh Chun at second singles again Daniel Zhang 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 10-6. Marcus Baker won his singles match against Kyle Thomas 6-1, 6-0. Also winning for the Bucs were the first doubles team of Duncan Baker and Ben Braun (6-1, 6-0), the second doubles of Lucas Maniccia and Henry Sweeney (6-0, 6-1), and the third doubles of Tyler Roper and Andrew Mullen (6-0, 6-0).
Cortland had to forfeit 4th doubles to Brett Dykas and Cody Vickery. Winning against Cortland were first singles Zack DeMott, second singles Josh Chun and third singles Marcus Baker. Winning doubles teams were: third doubles Tyler Roper and Andrew Mullen, and fourth doubles Cody Vickery and Brett Dykas.
Oswego continues its season next week with away matches at Syracuse West on Monday and East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.
