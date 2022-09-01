OHS boys golf splits with J-D, Syracuse

SYRACUSE — On Wednesday, the Oswego High School golf team competed in a league tri-match at Drumlins West against last year’s SCAC league champions, Jamesville-DeWitt, and Syracuse City.
Drumlins West is a public golf course which boasts many elevated, scenic views of the city of Syracuse and surrounding areas. With many tree-lined fairways and hidden hazards peppering the course, the west side at Drumlins offers a perfect combination of beauty and challenge.
“Playing on the road in any sport is difficult,” said Oswego Coach Dan Rose, “but in golf, it is a unique challenge due to the varied conditions. Some of the courses we play might have large, fast greens while others might have greens that are small and slow. Fairways might be short and well maintained at one site and spotty and sparse at another. There is also the concept of course knowledge to consider when one plays an unfamiliar layout.”
If a course is unfamiliar to a player, explained Rose, that player has never experienced the bounces and rolls, the undulations and hidden hazards, the softness of the sand in the bunkers, the roll out and response of the greens. They are at a distinct disadvantage.
“Any win on the road is a real accomplishment for any golf team,” said Coach Rose.
Oswego traveled to Drumlins West looking for two wins on Wednesday, but came away with only one. Against Syracuse City, the Bucs’ total of 207 was tops, with sophomore Kevin Waters leading the way, shooting a one over par 35 on the back nine at Drumlins West. Also scoring for the Bucs against Syracuse on Wednesday were Tanner Palmitesso, Mason Kurilovitch, Gavin Ruggio and Louis Roman, who all shot 43.
On the other side of the course, against Jamesville-DeWitt, Oswego’s total of 201 fell short of the home team’s stroke count of 177, which included three scores under par.
Kevin Waters shot 37 for the Bucs against J-D, while Gavin Ruggio shot 38. Louis Roman carded a 39 as the Bucs tried their best to keep pace.
Oswego will take a short break from league play over the next week as school starts, but will play cross town rival Hannibal in a non-league match at Oswego Country Club at 8:30 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.