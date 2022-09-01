OHS boys golf splits with J-D, Syracuse

Oswego junior Louis Roman has had a major impact so far this golf season and has started in all three varsity matches for the Bucs.

 Bob Ruggio photo

SYRACUSE — On Wednesday, the Oswego High School golf team competed in a league tri-match at Drumlins West against last year’s SCAC league champions, Jamesville-DeWitt, and Syracuse City.

Drumlins West is a public golf course which boasts many elevated, scenic views of the city of Syracuse and surrounding areas. With many tree-lined fairways and hidden hazards peppering the course, the west side at Drumlins offers a perfect combination of beauty and challenge.

