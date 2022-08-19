OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2020 on Oct. 15 at Oswego Country Club. The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the OHS Hall of Fame and the annual induction ceremony.

There will be social hour with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar starting at 6 p.m., with the ceremony scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m.

Recommended for you