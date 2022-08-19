OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2020 on Oct. 15 at Oswego Country Club. The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the OHS Hall of Fame and the annual induction ceremony.
There will be social hour with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar starting at 6 p.m., with the ceremony scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m.
The inductees for this year are longtime local soccer coach and Oswego Youth Soccer Association founder Richard “Mr. B.” Benjamin, Oswego High School hockey all-time leading scorer Mark Donabella (OHS Class of 1998), and successful and respected Buccaneer cross country coach Lou Crisafulli.
Also to be formally inducted will be members of the Class of 2020. The ceremony for the Class of 2020 has yet to be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees for the Class of 2020 are softball standout Jolene Todd (Class of 1993), baseball and football star Zach Eason (Class of 2006), golfer Will Weimer (Class of 1996), cross country and track great Kris Enwright (Class of 1999), and the Section III championship 1965 OHS boys cross country team.
Those being inducted at this year’s ceremony receive free admission.
The cost is $25 per person for others. Those wishing to attend are asked to call the OHS Athletic Office at 315-341-2019 to make a reservation. Payment by cash, check, or Venmo will be done at the ceremony.
The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the Buccaneers’ varsity football game Oct. 14 at home against Jamesville-DeWitt.
Following are brief profiles of those to be inducted at the Oct. 15 ceremony.
CLASS OF 2022
Richard Benjamin
The founder of the Oswego Youth Soccer Association (OYSA), Benjamin is being inducted posthumously in the contributor category in recognition of his impact in the community and in OHS sports. Benjamin was the driving force behind the OYSA’s acquisition and construction of the soccer complex next to Oswego Middle School that is named in his honor.
He was the Oswego assistant varsity girls soccer coach for several years, and he coached at other levels in the district and at the Campus School once located on the SUNY Oswego campus. He directed youth soccer camps for many years, and was also involved in developing youth baseball, basketball and hockey programs.
Mark Donabella
The leading scorer in the history of the OHS hockey program, Donabella tallied 103 goals and 94 assists for 197 points during his varsity career from 1994-98. He is among the top 10 scorers in Section III history.
He earned first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior seasons, and was named to the all-state team and the state tournament team as a senior.
Donabella helped the Buccaneer icemen capture three league championships and three Section III titles. He was part of OHS teams that went to the state championship game in 1996 and 1997.
Lou Crisafulli
As a cross country and track athlete, Crisafulli won practically every race he ran. But his achievements as a coach at OHS outdistanced his own athletic accomplishments. The longtime Buccaneer leader, through his coaching techniques and motivational efforts, guided Oswego to a memorable Section III Class A championship in 1976, shocking heavily favored Christian Brothers Academy and the other Class A hopefuls.
Crisafulli coached the 1966 Oswego team to the Central New York Cities League crown, also defeating CBA for the honor.
Several runners coached by Crisafulli excelled in sectional and state competition.
CLASS OF 2020
Jolene Todd
Todd was a catcher for four years on the OHS varsity softball team, and played three years on the varsity girls basketball team.
On the softball diamond, she was a force at the plate, ranking high on the all-time OHS list in career hits (5th with 91) and runs (7th with 65). She batted over .300 in each of her last three seasons, including a .391 mark as a senior, when she earned first-team all-league status. Her career batting average was .337, and she finished with an impressive 66 RBIs. Her brilliant work with the Bucs’ pitching staff was also a key to the team’s success.
Zach Eason
A catcher and first baseman for the Oswego baseball team, Eason slugged several home runs and drove in dozens of runs during his four varsity seasons. Eason led Oswego in hitting (.418) as a sophomore, and again topped the team in average (.344) and clubbed seven homers as a junior. In his senior year, he was named the Bucs’ Offensive Player of the Year as he hit a league-leading .500 and earned first-team all-league honors.
He played four years of varsity football as a tight end and defensive end. In his senior year, he had 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and was named to the all-league second team.
Will Weimer
Weimer was selected for the hall of fame as an athlete/contributor. He earned second-team all-league recognition as a sophomore and first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior years with the Bucs. He served as team captain as a senior. He was a three-time sectional qualifier and also qualified once for states.
He went on to earn the title of PGA professional, and pioneered the PGA Junior League Golf Program at Oswego Country Club, which has served as a feeder program preparing young golfers for the OHS team. The co-owner of Stone Creek Golf Club, Weimer was named CNY PGA Assistant Golf Professional of the Year in 2014 and CNY PGA Professional of the Year in 2018.
Kris Enwright
A 1999 graduate of OHS, Enwright ran to many league and Section III championships during his Buccaneer cross country and track career.
He won eight league championships over his indoor and outdoor track career in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, and as a member of various relays. He added four Section III Class AA crowns in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters. Enwright was an All-CNY selection as a junior and a senior. He was named OHS Senior Athlete of the Year and The Palladium-Times Athlete of the Year in 1999.
He set several school records along the way.
1965 Cross Country Team
Oswego was running strong in 1965, becoming the first Buccaneer cross country team to win a Section III championship. The Bucs placed first out of 39 teams. It was a crowning achievement in a season that also saw Oswego beat CBA at CBA, ending the Brothers’ home win streak of 40-plus meets. Coach Bob Milner’s Bucs also won the Fulton Invitational, the Watertown Invitational, and the CNYCL Parochial Meet.
The team included Rick McCann, Bob Buckley, Jimmy Johnson, Herb Fox, Bill Hogan, Don Colloca, Ed Van Emmerik, Paul Ainsworth, Ken Jackson, Bill Guernsey, Ron Lagoe, Alan Steinhauer, Wayne Roth, and manager Warren Zoni.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2008 (inaugural class): David Garrow, Brian Akley, Erik Cole, Robert Sheldon, Elmer Akley, Helen Jermyn, Sally (Dowd) McCrobie, Pete Sears, Dave Powers, 1932 boys basketball team.
Class of 2009: Helen Kessler, Jim Jermyn, Wendy Seaton, Robert L. Farrell, Joseph Wilber, William Symons, 1983 softball team.
Class of 2010: Charles Hutcheson, David Maniccia, Theodore Kerley, 1991 boys bowling team.
Class of 2011: Denise Sawyer, Kim Schneider, Dr. Wallace Brown, Bobbi Jo Louis, Dr. Dan Gould, 1941 football team.
Class of 2012: Francis Carl, Sherry (Brown) McCann, Howard McCann, Debbie (Miller) Lyons, Erwin “Jeep” Dewey, 1995-96 and 1996-97 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2013: Howard J. Mulcahey, Debbie Mann, Maggie Lester, Alice Reardon, 1991 boys tennis team.
Class of 2015: William Drumm, Katie Frawley, Donna (Clark) Gayne, Stephen Jermyn, Anthony Richmond.
Class of 2016: Mike Skinner, Michele Kunzwiler, Barb (Verdoliva) Carroll, Robert E. Farrell, Emily (Kaier) Cromwell.
Class of 2017: Mike Boyzuick, John Glinski, Dave Perlman, Abby (Delia) Molinari, Josh Molinari, 1975 girls soccer team.
Class of 2018: Doug Leavens, John Edwards, Ashley Wallace, Nancy Nitardy, 1990-91 and 1991-92 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2019: Michele Wink, Jacob McAndrew, Tom Farrell, Mike McCrobie, Carmen Ruggio, Dennis “Gary” Richardson.
Class of 2020: Jolene Todd, Zach Eason, Will Weimer, Kris Enwright, 1965 varsity boys cross country team.
Class of 2022: Richard Benjamin, Mark Donabella, Lou Crisafulli.
