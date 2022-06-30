OSWEGO — Local legends from the sports of soccer, hockey, and cross country make up the Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The inductees for this year are longtime local soccer coach and Oswego Youth Soccer Association founder Richard “Mr. B.” Benjamin, Oswego High School hockey all-time leading scorer Mark Donabella (OHS Class of 1998), and successful and respected Buccaneer cross country coach Lou Crisafulli.
The Class of 2022 will be inducted this fall at a ceremony that will also include the previously announced members of the Class of 2020. The ceremony for the Class of 2020 has yet to be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees for the Class of 2020 are softball standout Jolene Todd (Class of 1993), baseball and football star Zach Eason (Class of 2006), golfer Will Weimer (Class of 1996), cross country and track great Kris Enwright (Class of 1999), and the Section III championship 1965 OHS boys cross country team.
Details regarding this fall’s ceremony have yet to be finalized.
The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the hall of fame and the induction ceremony. The Hall of Fame Committee has received several nominations, and those not chosen for induction in 2022 will be considered for future classes. The committee noted that all three of the inductees for the Class of 2022 were chosen from previous years’ nominations.
Anyone wishing to submit information to supplement an existing nomination is invited to do so. Nomination forms are available at www.Oswego.org. Completed forms may be dropped off at the athletic director’s office at OHS or mailed to Director of Athletics, Oswego City School District, 1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego, NY 13126.
Nominees must have attended the Oswego City School District and participated in Oswego athletics for a minimum of two years, or must have coached in the district for a minimum of 10 years, or must have made significant contributions through interscholastic athletics, or must have attended school in the district and made significant contributions in the world of sports.
Also considered are Oswego varsity teams that had major accomplishments.
For athletes, a 10-year waiting period is required for induction from the time leaving OHS. Following are profiles of the 2022 inductees, followed by profiles of the Class of 2020 inductees.
CLASS OF 2022
Richard Benjamin
The founder of the Oswego Youth Soccer Association (OYSA), Richard Benjamin is being inducted posthumously in the contributor category in recognition of his impact in the community and Oswego High School sports.
The OYSA has been the first organized sports experience for thousands of children for more than 30 years. Many of those children went on to play at the club, varsity, and college levels. The OYSA welcomes everyone and stresses fun and skill development.
Benjamin was the driving force behind the OYSA’s acquisition and construction of the soccer complex next to Oswego Middle School that is named in his honor.
He was the Oswego assistant varsity girls soccer coach for several years, and he coached at other levels in the school district and at the Campus School once located on the SUNY Oswego campus. He came to Oswego as director and coach of physical education in the SUNY Oswego Campus School.
In 1981 when the Campus School was abolished due to budget cuts, he became the director of the student internship program.
After his death, a Palladium-Times editorial noted, “What made Benjamin singular was not only his devotion to the sport and its development in Oswego, but his selflessness in doing so.”
Benjamin was named the Volunteer of the Year by the New York State West Youth Soccer Association. He received the Oswego Jaycees Civic Award for his community service. He was presented with the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award by the Oswego County Legislature.
He directed youth soccer camps for many years, and was also involved in developing youth baseball, basketball and hockey programs.
Those who knew Benjamin professionally or who played soccer under his leadership offer the most heartfelt testimonials as to his impact on generations of Oswegonians. His approach built much more than skill. It built character, sportsmanship, and self-esteem, while emphasizing fun.
Mark Donabella
The leading scorer in the history of the Oswego High School hockey program,
Donabella tallied 103 goals and 94 assists for 197 points during his varsity career from 1994-98. He is among the top 10 scorers in Section III history.
He earned first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior seasons, and was named to the all-state team and the state tournament team as a senior.
Donabella helped the Buccaneer icemen capture three league championships and three Section III titles. He was part of OHS teams that went to the state championship game in 1996 and 1997, only to fall each time by a single goal. In the 1997 state title game, Donabella netted both of Oswego’s goals in a 3-2 loss to Canton.
Donabella’s varsity coach at OHS, Pete Sears, was quoted as saying, “On the ice, nobody outworked him in practice or games, and the bigger the competition, the better he played.”
Sears noted Donabella’s natural ability to put the puck in the net, but he also praised him for his work ethic and for setting an example for the younger players.
Donabella continued to give back to the sport through coaching in the Oswego
Minor Hockey Association’s Mite program and girls hockey program. He is a U.S. Level 3 hockey coach.
Lou Crisafulli
As a cross country and track athlete, Lou Crisafulli won practically every race he ran. But his achievements as a coach at Oswego High School outdistanced his own athletic accomplishments.
The longtime Buccaneer leader, through his coaching techniques and motivational efforts, guided Oswego to a memorable Section III Class A championship in 1976, shocking heavily favored Christian Brothers Academy and the other Class A hopefuls. Making up the Bucs’ team score of 45 were Dan Green (4th), Bill Snyder (5th), Bruce Shapiro (7th), Tom Holmes (14th), and Tom Ainsworth (15th). Oswego went on to finish fourth at the state meet.
Among Oswego’s other big meet victories that year were the Watertown Invitational and the Onondaga League meet.
He took another sectional championship team to the state cross country meet and the Bucs placed fifth overall.
Crisafulli coached the 1966 Oswego team to the Central New York Cities League crown, also defeating CBA for the honor. Several other runners coached by Crisafulli excelled in sectional and state competition.
As an athlete, Crisafulli is the only Buccaneer runner to ever win the prestigious Palladium-Times Invitational cross country race. He did it in 1953, setting a course record of 11 minutes, 26 seconds over the 2.3-mile course.
CLASS OF 2020
Jolene Todd
Todd was a catcher for four years on the varsity softball team, and played three years on the varsity girls basketball team.
On the softball diamond, she was a force at the plate, ranking high on the all-time OHS list in career hits (5th with 91) and runs (7th with 65). She batted over .300 in each of her last three seasons, including a .391 mark as a senior, when she earned first-team all-league status. Her career batting average was .337, and she finished with an impressive 66 RBIs.
Perhaps even more important was her play behind the plate as a receiver. Her brilliant work with the Bucs’ pitching staff was key to the team’s success.
“Her leadership as a catcher and team captain undoubtedly made the difference in us winning the Section III championship in 1993,” said her coach, Mike McCrobie.
He cited her work ethic, concern for teammates, and respect for coaches, officials, and opponents as qualities she exhibited beyond her athletic prowess.
Todd went on to enjoy a stellar softball career at the NCAA Division II level at Le Moyne College. After college graduation, she has since worked as a special education teacher in the Syracuse City School District. She has coached several teams and has worked as a dean of students, vice principal, and principal, and is now the athletic director for both PSLA-Fowler and ITC high schools.
Zach Eason
With prodigious power, Eason often changed games with one swing of the bat for the Buc baseball team. A catcher and first baseman, he slugged several home runs and drove in dozens of runs during his four varsity seasons. But he wasn’t just a power hitter.
Eason led Oswego in hitting (.418) as a sophomore, and again topped the team in average (.344) and clubbed seven homers as a junior. In his senior year, he was named the Bucs’ Offensive Player of the Year as he hit a league-leading .500 and earned first-team all-league honors.
He played four years of varsity football as a tight end and defensive end. In his senior year, he had 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and was named to the all-league second team. Defensively, he contributed 25 solo tackles, eight assists, and two fumble recoveries.
Eason went on to play baseball at Finger Lakes Community College. In 2008, he hit .448 with 10 homers.
He was offered a scholarship to play at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus in
West Virginia, but his mother died unexpectedly and his grandfather died a couple of months later. Eason decided to stay at home and help his family. He played at Oswego State. In 2009, he hit .324 and led the Lakers with six homers and 32 RBIs.
After studying criminal justice in college, Eason has worked as a member of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
Will Weimer
For his OHS athletic achievements and his contributions to the local community in years following graduation, Weimer was selected for the hall of fame as an athlete/contributor.
He began playing on the varsity golf team as an eighth-grader, and his play quickly progressed to the point where he earned second-team all-league recognition as a sophomore.
Weimer earned first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior years with the Bucs. He served as team captain as a senior. He was a three-time sectional qualifier and also qualified once for states.
After graduating from OHS, Weimer spent the next two decades in complete pursuit of the game of golf. He worked year-round at various courses and country clubs between New York and Florida. He earned the title of PGA professional.
He pioneered the PGA Junior League Golf Program at Oswego Country Club, which has served as a feeder program preparing young golfers for the OHS team. His juniors were crowned CNY PGA Pro Junior Champions in 2014 and 2016. Several of the golfers he has coached have earned golf scholarships, and a few of them have pursued careers in the golf industry.
Weimer has served as CNY PGA Junior Golf Ambassador, and on the board of
directors for CNY PGA. He is currently the co-owner of Stone Creek Golf Club in the town of Oswego. The club supports many charitable causes in the area.
Weimer was named CNY PGA Assistant Golf Professional of the Year in 2014. And in 2018, in recognition of his continued commitment to growing the game of golf, he was named CNY PGA Professional of the Year.
Kris Enwright
A 1999 graduate of OHS, Enwright ran to many league and Section III championships during his spectacular Buccaneer cross country and track career.
He won eight league championships over his indoor and outdoor track career in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, and as a member of various relays. He added four Section III Class AA crowns in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.
Enwright was an All-CNY selection as a junior and a senior. He was named OHS Senior Athlete of the Year and The Palladium-Times Athlete of the Year in 1999.
He set several school records along the way, including indoor marks of 1:57.3 in the 800 meters in 1998 and 4:23.3 in the 1,600 meters in 1999. In outdoor track, he set records in the 800 meters (1:56 in 1998) and the 1,600 meters (4:23.3 in 1999).
Coach Erwin Dewey said Enwright was among the best runners in OHS history, and his contributions went beyond winning races.
“He always was there to help the various coaches when they needed help running meets at the lower level. He led by example during workouts by encouraging his teammates to work harder. He was a real team man,” Dewey said.
An academic and athletic standout, Enwright went on to star at St. Lawrence University. He was a captain of the Saints’ cross country and track teams. Counting cross country and track, he won 10 state Division III championships at St. Lawrence. He was a cross country All-American in 2001, and a track All-American in 2001 and 2002.
Enwright currently serves as an advisory member of the Nine Mile Point security force.
1965 Cross Country Team
Oswego was running strong in 1965, becoming the first Buccaneer cross country team to win a Section III championship. The Bucs placed first out of 39 teams.
It was a crowning achievement in a season that also saw Oswego beat CBA at CBA, ending the Brothers’ home win streak of 40-plus meets. Coach Bob Milner’s Bucs also won the Fulton Invitational, the Watertown Invitational, and the CNYCL Parochial Meet.
The team included Rick McCann, Bob Buckley, Jimmy Johnson, Herb Fox, Bill Hogan, Don Colloca, Ed Van Emmerik, Paul Ainsworth, Ken Jackson, Bill Guernsey, Ron Lagoe, Alan Steinhauer, Wayne Roth, and manager Warren Zoni.
In 1965, the sectionals were held at SUNY Oswego. Buckley placed second individually in the Class A competition. McCann finished fourth, Colloca fifth, Johnson 10th, and Hogan 11th.
Watertown placed second in the team standings, followed by North Syracuse, Nottingham, and Auburn. Proving the 1965 season wasn’t a fluke, Oswego captured its second-straight sectional title in 1966.
“Coach Bob Milner challenged us all, made us work harder than we ever had before, and we earned our wins and learned from them,” Fox said.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2008 (inaugural class): David Garrow, Brian Akley, Erik Cole, Robert
Sheldon, Elmer Akley, Helen Jermyn, Sally (Dowd) McCrobie, Pete Sears, Dave
Powers, 1932 boys basketball team.
Class of 2009: Helen Kessler, Jim Jermyn, Wendy Seaton, Robert L. Farrell,
Joseph Wilber, William Symons, 1983 softball team.
Class of 2010: Charles Hutcheson, David Maniccia, Theodore Kerley, 1991 boys bowling team.
Class of 2011: Denise Sawyer, Kim Schneider, Dr. Wallace Brown, Bobbi Jo
Louis, Dr. Dan Gould, 1941 football team.
Class of 2012: Francis Carl, Sherry (Brown) McCann, Howard McCann, Debbie
(Miller) Lyons, Erwin “Jeep” Dewey, 1995-96 and 1996-97 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2013: Howard J. Mulcahey, Debbie Mann, Maggie Lester, Alice Rear-
don, 1991 boys tennis team.
Class of 2015: William Drumm, Katie Frawley, Donna (Clark) Gayne, Stephen
Jermyn, Anthony Richmond.
Class of 2016: Mike Skinner, Michele Kunzwiler, Barb (Verdoliva) Carroll,
Robert E. Farrell, Emily (Kaier) Cromwell.
Class of 2017: Mike Boyzuick, John Glinski, Dave Perlman, Abby (Delia) Mo-
linari, Josh Molinari, 1975 girls soccer team.
Class of 2018: Doug Leavens, John Edwards, Ashley Wallace, Nancy Nitardy,
1990-91 and 1991-92 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2019: Michele Wink, Jacob McAndrew, Tom Farrell, Mike McCrobie,
Carmen Ruggio, Dennis “Gary” Richardson.
Class of 2020: Jolene Todd, Zach Eason, Will Weimer, Kris Enwright, 1965 var-
sity boys cross country team.
Class of 2022: Richard Benjamin, Mark Donabella, Lou Crisafulli.
