Nunzio Fichera Foul Shooting Contest held

The Kiwanis Club of Fulton, with the co-sponsorship of Fulton Savings Bank, hosted the annual Nunzio Fichera Foul Shooting Contest March 12 at the Fulton War Memorial. Participants who placed first or second in their category are pictured with club members and program representatives.
Pictured in the bottom row are Ezra Wakefield (Grade 2 Boys, 1st), Waverly Wakefield (Grade 1 Girls, 1st), Tessa Morey (Grade 5 Girls, 2nd), Sophie Kunzwiler (Grade 5 Girls, 1st), Jakobe Vescio (Grade 6 Boys, 2nd), Carson Drake (Grade 4 Boys, 1st), and Jaylen Vescio (Grade 1 Boys, 1st). In the middle row are Christiana Smith (Grade 3 Girls, 1st), Braelyn Myers (Grade 3 Girls, 2nd), Brinley Myers (Grade 2 Girls, 1st), Amelia Doty (Grade 2 Girls, 2nd), Teagan Ward (Grade 3 Boys, 2nd), Luke Frost (Grade 2 Boys, 2nd), Gianni Torrese (Grade 3 Boys, 1st), and Hunter Clark (Grade 1 Boys, 2nd). In the third row are Garrett Green (Grade 5 Boys, 1st), Quentin Beswick (Grade 5 Boys, 2nd), Sophia Westbrook (Grade 4 Girls, 1st), Fulton varsity boys basketball player Jack Bryant, Dylan Goodwin (Grade 4 Boys, 2nd), Kylie Stevens (Grade 6 Girls, 2nd), Julia Tomarchio (Grade 6 Girls, 1st), and Noah Osborne (Grade 6 Boys, 1st). In back are Kiwanis Club member John Stancampiano and Kiwanis Club President Brenda Niver. Missing from the photo is Amia Kolb-Kee (Grade 4 Girls, 2nd).
The Kiwanis Club thanked Fulton Knee High Basketball Director Sean Broderick and members of the varsity boys basketball team for their help in coordinating the event.
