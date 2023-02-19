MHKY Seniors

The Oswego State men's hockey team recognized its senior teammates on Saturday after the win against SUNY Fredonia. From left are Eric Green, Troy Robillard, Tommy Cahill, Ryan Bunka, Garrett Clegg and Alex DiCarlo.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — In the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s last regular-season home game, there was a lot on the line.

It was Senior Night, recognizing the six senior Lakers after spending however long with the program. Some had been with the program for their entire careers — Ryan Bunka and Alex DiCarlo both joined as freshman, and Bunka ultimately used his extra year of eligibility.

