OSWEGO — In the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s last regular-season home game, there was a lot on the line.
It was Senior Night, recognizing the six senior Lakers after spending however long with the program. Some had been with the program for their entire careers — Ryan Bunka and Alex DiCarlo both joined as freshman, and Bunka ultimately used his extra year of eligibility.
And others transferred into the program. Eric Green came from UMass-Lowell “looking for a second chance.” Clegg, who originally hailed from Robert Morris University, “continued to push himself” despite being in and out of the lineup, “and the guys respected that part of him,” head coach Ed Gosek said. Troy Robillard came from the University of Alaska-Anchorage, and along with Bunka, were “two of the better defensemen” this weekend, Gosek noted. Tommy Cahill came in from King’s College, and he is one of many who “lead (them) in scoring and work ethic.”
While all six of their journeys have been different, but they all have one thing in common: “they’re good people.”
“All of them are a different story, but all of them have been awesome in the community. They’ve been respectful to the staff. They’re all good students. That’s what our program is built on,” Gosek said. “When it’s all said and done, those guys are a great representation of our program.”
Also on the line was something that hadn’t been accomplished since the 2017-18 season: the regular-season title in the SUNYAC to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. With Saturday’s 9-0 win over SUNY Fredonia, Oswego State did just that, and now has home ice as long as it keeps winning in the playoffs. Plus, the Lakers avoid the first-round game on Wednesday.
“There’s something to be said for that, that your volume of work over the course of the season is rewarded,” Gosek said. “We want to keep it going.”
As obvious as the final score might show, everything just seemed to be clicking for the Oswego State offense and defense. “Everybody was on the same page,” Gosek added.
“Our defense moved the pucks quickly, and our forwards supported them. Our forwards did the right things entering the zone. We were hungry,” Gosek said. “Fredonia had some push to them (early) and they played with some energy. Then it just seemed like it was downhill for them, and everything got rolling for us.”
Fourteen players recorded at least one point in Saturday’s game. Nine of them had multi-point nights. Oswego State’s offensive onslaught started with Conor Smart getting a deflection goal off the initial shot from Clegg with 13:46 left in the first period. Thirteen seconds later, Matt McQuade sent a cross-ice pass to Cahill, who sent a laser past Fredonia goaltender Logan Dyck.
At 10:40 of the period, Drake Semrad scored his first collegiate goal after Grimshaw took a shot that hit Dyck’s glove, became loose and Semrad found some room with Dyck out of position after he got ran into by his own defenseman.
“That was awesome to see,” Gosek said of Semrad getting his first NCAA goal.
But the Lakers weren’t done in the first period: Semrad threw a shot on net from the blue line, and DiCarlo deflected the puck at the last second past Dyck with 4:12 left.
Fredonia swapped goaltenders in the second period, going to Charles-Anthony Barbeau. With 12:10 left in the period, Smart took a shot on net from the circles that Barbeau couldn’t control, and it trickled into the back of the net for his second goal of the night. Then Smart completed the hat trick with 4:48 left with a shot from the circles again.
Daniel Colabufo scored Oswego State’s seventh goal after Cahill skated into the zone and juked around a Fredonia defenseman, finding Colabufo right in front of the crease to tap the puck into the net with 53.5 seconds left in the frame.
Ben Addison, 1:26 into the third period, scored on the power play with a rocket from the blue line through traffic that got through the Blue Devils’ third goaltender of the night, Dalton Jerzak. Clegg scored less than a minute later after his shot also got through some traffic with a shot from the circles.
Gosek said, in general, it was nice to see the wide-spread scoring.
“You get four goals out of your so-called fourth line — and Clegg being a senior, it was nice that he scored. Tommy and DiCarlo, all the seniors, they all played extremely well,” Gosek said. “It’s the fourth-straight game where we’ve had over 50 shots on net. It’s not volume shooting. It’s just intelligent shooting and not passing up (opportunities) like we were earlier in the year. Things are coming together.”
Cal Schell got his second collegiate shutout, having to make just 20 saves in net. Gosek said Schell looked better compared to the Buffalo State game.
“Tonight, it just came naturally to him and he was in sync with the game and his movement tracking the puck,” Gosek said. “That was a positive.”
Oswego State closes out its regular season with a 16-8-1 (12-4-0 SUNYAC) record heading into the playoffs. With the bracket set, depending on which teams win in the first round game on Wednesday, the Lakers could play either No. 4 SUNY Cortland, No. 5 Buffalo State or No. 6 Fredonia.
Geneseo sits as the No. 3 seed.
Gosek said going into playoffs, after Oswego State’s overtime loss to Cortland, the Lakers “needed to get back to basics and back to fundamentals,” and the players embraced it. “It very easily could’ve gone the other way,” Gosek mentioned.
Now, the focus remains internal with the many possibilities of which team will come to Oswego on Saturday.
“I think that’s the key for us: it’s not so much a focus on our opponent, but on us. Play like we did tonight: aggressive and confident in the way in which we need to play,” Gosek said. “Things are coming together. We’re moving in the right direction. How much better can we be when we play Saturday night? Now we play for keeps.”
