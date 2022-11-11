OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench.
But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
While Tierney said it will be exciting to return to Cortland see a bunch of his former teammates and coaches, but did admit it’s going to be weird to be on the other side of the rink.
“I’m used to walking left and walking in front of the bad guys,” Tierney said. “Now I am the bad guy in that building.”
Tierney spent four seasons with Cortland, but his senior season was canceled due to COVID-19. In three years of action, the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, native recorded 10 points in 63 games. After graduating in 2021, Tierney was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Jr. Titans out of the NA3HL.
During his playing career, Tierney noted the culture change. He said it started with the captain his sophomore year, Stefano Alonzi, calling him the “backbone of (the) team.” Ethan Homitz, who was the captain during Tierney’s junior year, “came in and followed in (Alonzi’s) footsteps.”
“My freshman year, there were just some questions about our culture and the guys we brought in,” Tierney said. “It was awesome to see the change from my freshman year to my junior year. It was such a drastic change. The attitude, the want to win and the want to be at the rink every day, it was fun.”
Not only did Alonzi and Homitz help, but Cortland head coach Joe Cardarelli assisted in that change, being more involved with the players and interacting with them on a more personal level.
Cardarelli was an assistant coach with Oswego State from 2003-06, and Tierney mentioned that “Joe brings up all the time that he loved his time (at Oswego), and that (he) would love it.”
“Today’s game has changed a bit with how coaches treat players and their involvement. … That’s the one thing I took from Joe,” Tierney said. “He was very involved with us off the ice, and wanted to know more about our personal lives, our families. It felt very close-knitted. It was a good experience overall.”
Tierney and Cardarelli aren’t the only two coaches to make the switch between Oswego State and Cortland. Current Laker assistant coach Jon Whitelaw spent a year at Cortland in 2015-16 before coming back to Oswego State.
Tierney mentioned there are a lot of similar values between the Lakers and Red Dragons, making it “an easy transition.”
“Whitelaw being there for a year to start his career off, and me being here my first year to start my career off, it’s funny,” Tierney said.
Having Cardarelli talk about the Oswego State program was the only person who mentioned their time with the program. Tyler Antonucci, a 2021 Oswego State graduate who is also from New Jersey, grew up playing against Tierney — but sometimes played together on summer travel teams and showcase teams.
“We played against each other from when we were 10, 11 years old. … We crossed paths against each other a lot during the years,” Tierney said. “Antonucci spoke very highly of the program and how professional they take it every day. That’s really what I wanted, starting my coaching career. Just to see how a successful and rich history-filled program runs.”
As a player, Tierney said it wasn’t fun to play against Oswego State. The players enjoyed the experience of playing at the now-Deborah F. Stanley Arena with a few thousand fans all the time.
He said Cortland’s goal was to “try to win the first five minutes and calm the storm down a little.”
“It wasn’t fun, I’ll be honest. … I know I like it much better being on Oswego’s bench than being a player on the other side,” Tierney said. “It’s a tough environment to come in and play. … It was something you look forward to for experience, but we never really liked the outcome leaving here. So it’s definitely better being on the other side.”
Tierney said he had heard from a few former teammates and his former assistant coach, Stephen Castriota who said to “have fun and enjoy it,” but hadn’t heard from Cardarelli earlier this week. “I’m sure closer to Friday I’ll get a text or I’ll text him,” Tierney added.
“A lot of guys that I graduated with and played with, they’re giving me some friendly chirps, but it’s all in good fun,” Tierney said. “It’s going to be good to see those guys before the game. Once the game gets going, I go into compete mode. I’ll do whatever I can to help us win and help us succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.