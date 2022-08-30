WEEDSPORT — Weedsport Kartway has announced continued support from Novelis for the fifth annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway Sept. 18.
Novelis has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.
“We’re honored to have Novelis back on board for this special event run in James’ memory,” said Dan Kapuscinski, promoter of the James Shutts Memorial. “This will be the third year we have run the event at Weedsport Kartway and we look forward to another great turnout of racers and supporters on Sept. 18.”
This year’s James Shutts Memorial will once again be run in a twin 22-lap format.
The format will pay $222 to lead at the halfway mark, from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, and $722 to take the win after 44-laps, thanks to Weedsport Kartway and Mike Babcock Racing.
After the first 22-lap segment, the race leader will pull a pill to determine how many drivers will be inverted for the second 22-lap run. As many as six drivers could be inverted for the race to the finish.
Clone Super Heavy at Weedsport Kartway is open to drivers 15 and older. A driver must weigh at least 200 pounds with gear, with overall kart weight set at 400 pounds. The Burris 33 is the mandatory tire.
The twin 22-lap segments will be run consecutively, with all karts stopping on the front straightaway for the invert draw. Racers will be allowed to change air pressures, make chassis changes, gear changes and change oil during the break. The same set of tires must be run for the entire 44-lap distance.
The Sept. 18 program will also feature the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series, highlighted by all eight weekly points classes and a $500-to-win Pro Clone 360 event. Drivers competing in the Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial are not required to compete in another event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.