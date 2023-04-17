Fan Can Chase

The 18th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase will have three dates this season: July 1, July 22 and Aug. 19.

OSWEGO — The dates for all three rounds of the 18th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase at the Oswego Speedway have been announced ahead of the track’s 72nd season opener scheduled for May 27. 

The 2023 Novelis Fan Can Chase will be held during the third Supermodified Challenge event and Fourth of July Weekend Independence Spectacular on July 1; the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 22; and finally on Track Championship Night on Aug. 19. 

