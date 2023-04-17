OSWEGO — The dates for all three rounds of the 18th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase at the Oswego Speedway have been announced ahead of the track’s 72nd season opener scheduled for May 27.
The 2023 Novelis Fan Can Chase will be held during the third Supermodified Challenge event and Fourth of July Weekend Independence Spectacular on July 1; the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 22; and finally on Track Championship Night on Aug. 19.
The person that donates the most cans by Track Championship Night will have the choice of one of the following three grand prizes: two 2024 Oswego Speedway regular-season reserved tickets; two regular-season pit passes; or two regular-season Sky Deck Passes.
Those who finish in second and third in the final Fan Can Chase standings will have the opportunity to select from one of the remaining two grand prizes.
There is a new adjustment to the rules for this year’s Fan Can Chase: all households that donate 1,000 cans or more will receive one general admission pass for the 67th edition of the Budweiser International Classic Weekend.
For the second consecutive year, last season’s Novelis Fan Can Chase set a new record, with a staggering 147,168 cans turned in across three dates. This amount broke the previous record by over 20,000 cans.
Through 17 seasons, the total amount raised through the Novelis Fan Can Chase has now surpassed the $150,000 mark.
Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, The Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack.
Oswego Speedway’s 72nd season kickoff is scheduled for May 27. The lid lifter will again feature the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Weekend Special for the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds.
