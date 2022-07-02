Novelis Fan Can Chase begins today at Oswego Speedway

Novelis representatives will be on hand at Oswego Speedway today for the first Novelis Fan Can Chase event of 2022. Money raised goes to a variety of local organizations, and prizes are offered for fans donating the most cans during the season.
OSWEGO — Continuing the partnership between Oswego Speedway and supermodified division sponsor Novelis, the 17th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase will get underway today at the track.
Last season’s Novelis Fan Can Chase saw a record-breaking total of 128,837 cans donated across just two dates, including 24,645 cans turned in by 10-time Fan Can Chase champion Jim Larkin.
Once again, the winner of the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be granted the opportunity to choose among three grand prizes. Those prizes are two 2023 Oswego Speedway regular-season reserved tickets, two 2023 regular-season pit passes, or two 2023 regular-season Sky Deck passes.
After the winner selects his or her prize, those who finished second and third in the 2022 Fan Can Chase will be able to select one of the remaining prizes.
All households that donate a total of 1,000-plus cans throughout the 2022 Fan Can Chase will receive a pair of general admission passes to the 66th annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with Saturday of Classic Weekend as well.
Additionally, those finishing fourth through 12th in the final Fan Can Chase standings will also be rewarded with general admission passes to Saturday and Sunday of Classic Weekend.
As the 17th season of the Novelis Fan Can Chase begins, Novelis and the speedway have already broken the $100,000 mark in all-time money raised.
Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance Association, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, the Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack, and more.
Today’s can drive will take place from 2:30-4 p.m. outside of the speedway’s main entrance.
Other 2022 Fan Can Chase dates include “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” Night July 23 and Track Championship Night on Aug. 20.
Today’s Fan Can Chase will help to kickoff the Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Independence Weekend Spectacular with feature events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and J&S Paving 350 Supers, with fireworks to cap off the night.
