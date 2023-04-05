Oswego baseball practice

The Oswego varsity baseball team talks before a recent practice.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — If you ask some of the Oswego varsity baseball players, the mindset is pretty simple this year. They just want to win games.

As the Bucs get ready for the 2023 season, Oswego returns nine players from the 2022 roster, including sophomore Tommy Kirwan, who was a first-team all-league player last year. Matt Krul (2nd team) and Jack Donovan (honorable mention) also return to the diamond.

Recommended for you