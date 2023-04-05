OSWEGO — If you ask some of the Oswego varsity baseball players, the mindset is pretty simple this year. They just want to win games.
As the Bucs get ready for the 2023 season, Oswego returns nine players from the 2022 roster, including sophomore Tommy Kirwan, who was a first-team all-league player last year. Matt Krul (2nd team) and Jack Donovan (honorable mention) also return to the diamond.
Head coach John Finch said the postseason accolades springboard those players, but he’s also looking to the players who did “a lot in the offseason” to increase their strength, “and hopefully that’ll translate to the field.”
Finch mentioned he’s looking for some of the seniors, including Michael Fierro, Jack Reynolds, Jude Parker and Krul, to take larger roles.
“They’re all seniors that we hope will contribute again,” Finch added. “It’s just a matter of some of those guys, who maybe are going to be asked to be a little bit more of a leader, how do they handle that? Maybe their reps increase because of a graduating senior, or maybe they’re going to be asked to do something completely different. How are they going to handle that? That’ll all kind of play itself out. It’s encouraging from what I’ve seen so far.”
Finch said the 2023 roster is a “nice blend of older and younger players,” with four sophomores, seven juniors and four seniors. Mentally, the “guys are all here for the same reason,” and they’re encouraging one another, he said. The squad also appears to have a little more depth, the coach said.
Of the nine returners, Kirwan led the Bucs last season with 26 hits and eight RBIs. He also tacked on two triples. He saw limited action on the mound, but had four strikeouts in six innings.
“We’ve got the best player in the section: Tommy Kirwan,” Fierro said.
Krul recorded 12 hits and 15 RBIs. On the mound, Krul led the Bucs with 48.1 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts. Donovan had nine hits and four RBIs. He contributed 28.1 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts.
“We have more guys this year that play multiple positions,” Finch said. “So, if something happens where we have to do something with our pitching, we have it covered a little bit. Or if something happens where we have an injury, I think we have it covered a little bit. If some illness happens, you never know.”
Oswego went 9-12 in the 2022 season, falling in the first round of the Section III Class A tournament 4-2 to Jamesville-DeWitt. Finch noted that the Bucs were just a “hit or two away” from winning a few more games.
He’s hoping that the team will use that as motivation. For now, Finch is taking it one day at a time, hoping to avoid a trend that Oswego has had the last couple of years, a “slow start.”
“These guys had a little taste of what we could’ve been last year, and I think there was a little bit of a bad taste with how we left some wins on the table that we maybe should’ve had,” Finch said. “We’d like to think that the guys are coming in with that mindset of, ‘Let’s not leave things that we should’ve taken care of last year. Let’s not leave that for chance or somebody else to do it for us.”
“We’re going to win games. That’s the mindset. This team, two years ago when we were on JV, we were pretty good. We competed with every team in our section and won most of our games,” Fierro said. “I see no reason why we can’t do that. We’re back and we’re better.”
Reynolds said the Bucs feel “more connected as a group” after it felt like there were the “older guys and then the younger guys” last season.
“Now we’re one whole team,” he added.”
“The goal is to be better today than we were yesterday, and be better tomorrow than we were today,” Finch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.