OHS Athletes of the Month October

Anne Niger and Brett Dykas have been named the Oswego High School FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month for October. Pictured from left are John FitzGibbons of The FitzGibbons Agency, Niger, Dykas, and Angela from The Press Box. The athletes received gift certificates to The Press Box.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Anne Niger and Brett Dykas have been named the Oswego High School FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month for October.

The Buccaneer Boosters support the Athlete of the Month awards.

