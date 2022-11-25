Anne Niger and Brett Dykas have been named the Oswego High School FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month for October. Pictured from left are John FitzGibbons of The FitzGibbons Agency, Niger, Dykas, and Angela from The Press Box. The athletes received gift certificates to The Press Box.
OSWEGO — Anne Niger and Brett Dykas have been named the Oswego High School FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month for October.
The Buccaneer Boosters support the Athlete of the Month awards.
Niger is a four-year varsity cross country runner that has been a team leader for the past two seasons, Coach Dom Pike said.
“This year we were a very young team and she instilled a feeling of family with our girls and organized several team bonding activities. She was also a sectional participant.”
Dykas, a member of the Bucs’ varsity boys volleyball team, worked hard and learned a new position for the sake of the team, Coach Eric McCrobie said.
“He has been absolutely amazing in this new role. He has embraced the change because it was what the team needed. Additionally, Brett has worked very hard to overcome some challenges that he has been facing since September and has evolved into a confident, happy young man. I believe there is no other student-athlete more deserving of recognition at this point in time.”
A high honor student, Dykas is involved in band and learned how to play the national anthem in just one week so he could play it for the fans on his Senior Night, McCrobie said.
