OSWEGO — As NASCAR prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour blends the old with the new as 19 race dates were announced on the 2023 schedule.

The Tour will kick off the season at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway for the second straight year, joining the track’s “World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing” during NASCAR’s Speedweeks, racing under the lights on Saturday, Feb. 11. The 65th running of the Daytona 500 at nearby Daytona International Speedway will take place the following weekend.

