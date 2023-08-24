Muskie’s/Nihoff Construction poses after winning the Fulton Monday Men’s Upper League softball championship. Pictured in back from left are Zach Smithler, James Drager, Steven Kuss, Jason Nihoff, James Carvey, Ed Mason and Matt Bort with his son, Brayden Bort. In the front row are Jon Kelley, Danny Ficco, Bryce Knight and Mark Salvagni.
President of the Kiwanis Club of Fulton Jason Niver (right) is pictured with Fulton Kiwanis Baseball/Softball Program Director Craig Trude at a club meeting on Aug. 22 at Tavern on The Lock in Fulton. While serving as guest speaker, Trude detailed the increased participation the program saw this season that included 33 teams and more than 400 participants. The Kiwanis Club of Fulton provides free youth baseball and softball programs each summer.
Rob Tetro photo
Members of Tavern on the Lock are pictured after claiming the Fulton Tuesday Men’s Lower League softball championship.
Rob Tetro photo
