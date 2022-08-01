FULTON — Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkered flag.

Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Night were Richard Murtaugh and Tony Finch II (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Jim Evans (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Hunter Hollenbeck (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Eddy Springer (H2No Boat Race).

