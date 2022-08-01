FULTON — Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkered flag.
Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Night were Richard Murtaugh and Tony Finch II (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Jim Evans (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Hunter Hollenbeck (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Eddy Springer (H2No Boat Race).
In the first 25-lap feature for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Buddy Leathley led the opening three laps before Richard Murtaugh drove under and past Leathley for the lead exiting turn 4 on lap 4.
At the 10-lap mark, Murtaugh’s lead was half a straightaway over Kyle Devendorf. Joe Kline, Quinn Wallis, and Leathley were racing for third through fifth.
Over the remaining laps, Devendorf hounded Murtaugh, throwing everything he had at him. Murtaugh didn’t flinch as he grabbed the victory by a narrow 0.359 at the checkers. Kline, Brett Sears, and Wallis completed the top five.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Tony Finch II grab the lead. By lap 5, he had an almost half a straightaway lead as Clayton Brewer III, Chris Mackey, Bill Sauve, and Emmett Waldron were in a tight fight in the top five.
Through 10 laps, Finch and Mackey were locked in a tight race for the lead with Brewer, Waldron, and Jake Davis right there waiting for any mistakes by the top two.
The outcome was in doubt until the checkered flag. Exiting turn 4, Finch and Brewer had a drag race to the checkers in an almost dead heat that showed Finch the winner by 0.003 of a second. Division points leader Chris Mackey, Emmett Waldron, and Amy Holland completed the top five.
Jim Evans grabbed the lead on the opening lap of the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature and led every lap, outrunning Bob Buono to the checkers. Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, and Ron Hawker finished third through fifth.
Hunter Hollenbeck made a statement in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Hollenbeck took the lead on lap 1 and never looked back, winning by almost five seconds. Brianna Murtaugh finished a strong second with Danny Allen, Matthew Backus, and Mikey Wight completing the top five.
Twenty-two boats took the green flag in the H2No Boat Race. After all the carnage and mayhem around the speedway, Eddy Springer from West Monroe was the winner.
Only five point races remain to decide track champions or carry momentum into the 36th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Fulton Speedway.
This Saturday, Regional Truck and Trailer will presented the program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket details or more information.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Richard Murtaugh, Kyle Devendorf, Joe Kline, Brett Sears, Quinn Wallis, Teddy Clayton Jr., Remington Hamm, Buddy Leathley, Tyler Murray, Wade Chrisman, Stephen Marshall, Colby Herzog, Brenton Joy, Austin Cooper, Dorian Wahdan, Brett Draper, Cody Manitta, Tim Gareau, Andrew Buff, Jason Breezee, David Moyer, Kevan Cook, Nick Root, Kearra Backus.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Tony Finch II, Clayton Brewer III, Chris Mackey, Emmett Waldron, Amy Holland, Jake Davis, Tyler Corcoran, A.J. Miller, Zach Sobotka, Rocky Grosso, Edward Lukas, James Donaldson, Bailey Groves, Tyler Stevenson, Savannah Laflair, Billy Sauve, Skylar Greenfield, Matt Janczuk, Robert Gage, Alan Fink, Mark Potter, Justin Breezee, Jason Parkhurst Jr.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Jim Evans, Bob Buono, Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, Ronald Hawker, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Todd Koegel, Edward Stevens, Shawn Hurd.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Hunter Hollenbeck, Brianna Murtaugh, Danny Allen, Matthew Backus, Michael Wight, Rick Kinney, Nathan Novak.
H2No Boat Race: Eddy Springer ($500), Cody Manitta ($300), Ryan Graham and Dan Wallace ($200); $100 Best Appearing — Adam Wiggins; $100 Master of Destruction — Brian Groff Jr.
