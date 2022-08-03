LEBANON VALLEY, Pa. — When the Super DIRTcar Series returns to Lebanon Valley Speedway Sept. 3, one of the biggest payouts of the year along with another NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot will be on the line.

The famed Mr. DIRT Track USA event will award $25,500 to the winner of the 100-lap feature. One Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot was already handed out at the track in May when L.J. Lombardo won The King of Spring 100.

Recommended for you