LEBANON VALLEY, Pa. — When the Super DIRTcar Series returns to Lebanon Valley Speedway Sept. 3, one of the biggest payouts of the year along with another NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot will be on the line.
The famed Mr. DIRT Track USA event will award $25,500 to the winner of the 100-lap feature. One Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot was already handed out at the track in May when L.J. Lombardo won The King of Spring 100.
So far, Lombardo and Matt Sheppard have locked themselves in for the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, to be hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9.
The combination of big money and a Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot on the line made for a stellar Mr. DIRT Track USA last year. Andy Bachetti, eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard, and Stewart Friesen had an aggressive battle for the win, slamming doors in the late stages of the race. Bachetti came out on top.
L.J. Lombardo won the Super DIRTcar Series race in May, holding off 2022 Rookie of the Year contender Marc Johnson for the win.
Sheppard is a two-time Series winner at the track, most recently in 2021. He’s also currently the winningest driver on the tour with three victories this season and leads the point standings.
Kenny Tremont Jr., from West Sands Lake, about 20 minutes from Lebanon Valley Speedway, currently holds the most Series wins at the track with seven. He recently won back-to-back Series races at the track between 2018 and 2019.
If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
