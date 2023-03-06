OSWEGO — For the second straight season, the Oswego State men’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.
The Lakers defeated John Carroll University on Saturday in the round of 32, 66-61, at the Max Ziel Gymnasium.
John Carroll was the first team to book its spot in the round of 32, defeating Albertus Magnus College on Friday, 91-80. Oswego State advanced with an 80-62 victory over Marymount University (Virginia) with two players finishing with 20-plus-point performances.
Ahkee Anderson put in a stellar performance with 24 points and five assists. Jeremiah Sparks also put on a show with his 21 points and eight rebounds.
Despite how close the rankings were with the Lakers ranked No. 6 and the Blue Streaks ranked No. 10, the game on Saturday did not get out to the same start.
Oswego State fell behind early, after an early blitz by the Blue Streaks put them up by 12-2 with five-and-a-half minutes played. Eventually, the Lakers shook off their nervy start and began to climb back. With just over eight minutes left in the first half, Oswego State had brought the score back to within one possession.
Laker guard Devin Green was of the utmost importance during this stretch. Among his 11 first-half points, he kicked off a string of good 3-pointers that gave Oswego State its first lead of the half with just over seven minutes left before the break. Two successful free throws from Sparks in the last seconds put the Lakers up 33-30 at halftime.
With the start of the second half, the Lakers came out with unmatched ferocity going on a 16-2 run. Now up 49-32, it was Oswego State’s turn to weather the storm of a John Carroll comeback attempt. Throughout the half, the Blue Streaks went on a handful of small scoring runs that chipped away at the lead.
Anderson, yet again, was the focal point of the Lakers’ offense with his signature mid-range jumper and layup keeping John Carroll at arm’s length.
While he finished with a respectable 11 points on the night, it was clear that the Blue Streaks were missing the influence of Luke Chicone. With two early points, the guard failed to record another point until there was just over five minutes left in the game.
However, the impact he did have was important. As the Lakers dealt with foul trouble late in the game, Chicone and the rest of the Blue Streaks brought the game back to within five points with a minute-and-a-half left.
With time dwindling, Cartier Bowman was fouled three times, twice for one-and-one opportunities where he missed both, and once for two guaranteed free throw attempts where he dropped one. Despite the late game struggles at the charity stripe, Bowman was clutch in securing crucial rebounds that inevitably put the game on ice and saw the Lakers over the finish line.
For Oswego State, Anderson finished another great performance with 17 points. Sparks and Bowman also both finished with double-digit points, combining for 26 to go along with five and seven rebounds, respectively.
Green had a standout performance from the field as well as on the boards. He led all scorers with 21 points and cleaned the glass with 11 rebounds.
With the berth into the company of the nation’s top 16 teams, Leone said how he wants his team to “carry a flagstaff” for not only the school and the team but considering the little success of Region Three teams in the national tournament, for the region. He also said how important the win is for his players and the program.
“To do this four times in seven years is really hard,” Leone said. “I’m just really proud of the group of guys that we got. But we’re moving on. At this point, our goal is to compete and to keep this train moving.”
Green noted how important the home crowd was in their performances on the weekend. Speaking for the team, he said how it meant “everything.”
“With not having as many home games this year, we cherish each one we have,” Green said. “Especially having the tournament here, being able to bring everybody out was everything.”
With the win, the Lakers move on to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. This time in order to keep on dancing, they will need to defeat No. 1-ranked Randolph-Macon College — the defending national champion — on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ashland, Virginia.
