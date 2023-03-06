Devin Green vs. John Carroll University

Oswego State’s Devin Green (left) drives to the lane against John Carroll’s Henry Raynor during Saturday’s round of 32 game in Oswego.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — For the second straight season, the Oswego State men’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.

The Lakers defeated John Carroll University on Saturday in the round of 32, 66-61, at the Max Ziel Gymnasium.

