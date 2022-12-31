OSWEGO — Lesson learned.
Head coach Ed Gosek said after the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 3-2 loss to Adrian College on Saturday that it’s not always about the outcome.
In the books, it’s a loss with three unanswered power-play goals from the Bulldogs.
In the locker room, it’s a step forward moving into the second half of the season, Gosek said.
“Whether it’s a loss or whether it’s a win, building and going in the right direction tonight was a huge step forward. Last night was a step backward even though we won. That’s a lesson for them,” he said. “It was a playoff game tonight. There’s a reason (Adrian) won the national championship last year. They do a lot of things that we need to do better, and learn from them.”
Despite a 2-0 for lead for Oswego State in the early stages of the second period, ultimately it came down to penalties. Adrian responded twice in the middle frame on the power play — both goals coming from the Clarion Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic tournament most valuable player, Ty Enns — with hard one-timed shots that hit the top of the net.
All told, Oswego State took six penalties in the second period, with the same penalty killers logging “a lot of ice time” in 20 minutes of play.
A late five-minute major for contact to the head from Connor Sleeth — which was followed by a two-minute embellishment minor against Enns — and the Lakers found themselves on the penalty kill after Enns’ penalty expired.
With 3:02 left in the game, Adrian’s Sam Ruffin skated in and shot a low puck through the five-hole of Cal Schell, securing the 3-2 victory for the Bulldogs.
“I thought our rotation was good, and it wasn’t like we were out of position. Two good shots that were top-shelf over (Schell’s) shoulder. One takes a funny bounce. Third one, on the ice, maybe something could’ve been different there,” Gosek said. “As I said to the team, it reminded me of many Final Fours where you’re there and calls like that — adversity — goes against you. We’ve also had it where it goes for you. It’s part of the game. You play through it.”
Oswego State drew first blood on its second power-play opportunity of the game. Adrian netminder Dershahn Stewart had just made a sprawling save on a hard shot from Sleeth. But moments later, Ryan Dickinson was left alone in the slot and hit the top of the next with 6:33 left in the stanza.
With several key chances for both sides, it remained 1-0 after the first frame. Daniel Colabufo made it 2-0 quickly into the second period after picking up a loose puck and finding the back of the net with 18:49 left in the second period.
“I thought we carried the play (in the first period). Second period, it’s hard to judge because we got out-shot, but, again, we’re killing off 12 minutes of power play,” Gosek said. “There’s a lot of positives in all three periods to carry forward. Can we continue that night in and night out? A lot of it at this point in the season will be up to our senior leadership and our captains.”
Then came in the onslaught of Adrian offense on the man-advantage, tying the game up 2-2 by the end of the second period behind Enns’ two power-play goals with 14:16 and 2:11 left in the period, respectively.
“We showed some resiliency,” Gosek said. “We were tied going into the third period. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
It was more back-and-forth play for a majority of the final period until the late penalties that led to Ruffin’s game-winning goal late. Oswego State pulled Schell in favor of an extra attacker with 1:12 left in the game — putting the Lakers up six-on-four after a late bench minor for too many players on the ice for Adrian — but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Even with five goals scored, in a true goaltenders’ dual, Schell made 34 saves on 37 shots, while Stewart made 28 stops on 30 shots.
“I thought (Schell) made some big saves. He was very good in tight. He made saves when he had to. I can’t fault him on any of the goals,” Gosek said. “I thought Adrian’s goalie played well, too. He made some big saves when he had to. You had (Alex) DiCarlo in the slot area and on a breakaway. Normally he would bury one of those.”
Oswego State (10-5, 7-1 SUNYAC) has one more week until its third regular-season tournament of the year. The Lakers head to Plattsburgh State on Friday and Saturday for the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic, hosted by the Cardinals.
The Lakers play SUNY Potsdam on Friday at 3:30 p.m, and then play either Plattsburgh or Wentworth Institute of Technology on Saturday depending on the outcome of Friday’s games.
Gosek said there was no sense dwelling on the outcome of the loss to the Bulldogs. Now’s the time to learn from it. “Every team we play, we say, ‘Hey, let’s take one thing from our opponent that they do well and make ourselves better,’” Gosek added.
“For the most part, I thought our guys held it together when they very easily could’ve lost it emotionally. It was a step in the right direction as far as building confidence and moving forward,” Gosek said. “We’ll make ourselves better this week with another tournament next weekend. We’re 0-2 with the Skidmore tournament and our own tournament. We have one last shot at it next weekend before the post season.”
TOURNAMENT NOTES
Oswego State's Daniel Colabufo and Ryan Dickinson were named to the Clarion Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic All-Tournament team.
Colabufo recorded two goals on the weekend, scoring once against Saint Anselm on Friday and once against Adrian on Saturday. His goal against Saint Anselm made it 2-1 in the early stages of the second period.
Dickinson had a three-point weekend, with two assists against the Hawks on Friday and a goal on Saturday, initially giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.