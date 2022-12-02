Grimshaw vs. Morrisville State

Trent Grimshaw celebrates his goal surrounded by stuffed animals during the Lakers' 3-1 loss to Morrisville State Friday during Oswego State's annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Morrisville State just had it on Friday night.

Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said the Mustangs outworked the Lakers, kept Oswego State’s offense to the perimeter, and had extra jump and energy that the Lakers just couldn’t match in the Mustangs’ 3-1 victory.

