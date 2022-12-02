OSWEGO — Morrisville State just had it on Friday night.
Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said the Mustangs outworked the Lakers, kept Oswego State’s offense to the perimeter, and had extra jump and energy that the Lakers just couldn’t match in the Mustangs’ 3-1 victory.
It was Oswego State’s first loss in SUNYAC play this year.
Right from the opening faceoff, our defense turned over pucks. Our puck management was awful. We threw pucks away. Some of it was self-inflicted, and some of it was (Morrisville) just outworking us, getting to loose pucks,” Gosek said. “The first five minutes, it was obvious we were a full step behind. We closed the gap a little bit and got some opportunities.”
And in those first five minutes, Morrisville made its presence known. A shot from the blue line hit Cal Schell who couldn’t control it cleanly, and the puck was loose in the crease. After a lot of shoving around the net, Jacob Black poked the puck into the back of the net at 4:34.
Seconds later, the Mustangs went in on a two-on-one rush and Chris Mott sniped a goal past Schell to make it 2-0.
“Similar to Skidmore, when you get behind, you start chasing the scoreboard and guys squeeze the sticks a little too tight, make passes when they should shoot, shoot when they should pass,” Gosek said.
Oswego State had a tough time breaking out of its defensive zone, and even when the Lakers got into the offensive zone, Gosek added it wasn’t easy to get near the net with the way Morrisville “packed five guys in” the zone.
The Lakers had a few chances late in the first period, but goaltender Ryan Creenan made some big saves.
“They remind me of Fredonia in past years, where you’re crawling through a barbed wire fence with a wool sweater on to get to the net,” Gosek said. “I can’t say that they held (our guys), I can’t say they used their sticks. I thought the refs called a good game. They moved their feet, they had jump and energy. We just didn’t match it.”
Morrisville had more chances early in the second frame, hitting the post a couple times which “could’ve made it 3-0” Gosek noted. He highlighted Morrisville’s “intelligent play” and the Mustangs’ “puck luck.”
“We played an OK second (period), and had nothing to show for it,” Gosek said. “Thank God we made it 2-1 and we were in it.”
Trent Grimshaw put the Lakers on the board with 8:20 left in the second period after taking a shot from the wall that got past the extended leg of Creenan, hitting the side of the net and bouncing in.
His goal sent stuffed animals flying on the ice, as it was Oswego State’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game. All the stuffed animals donated will be given to Toys for Tots, which gives away the stuffed animals to children for Christmas.
The event is organized by Oswego’s Dom Pike, who is a booster club member.
“It’s a nice thing. It’s awesome for Toys for Tots, and for the kids. In the big picture of things, losing a hockey game, as disappointing as it is — because you don’t do this just to go out and have fun and say, ‘Oh, let’s go play and maybe we’ll win’ — but things like this put a lot of things into perspective,” Gosek said. “It looked like it was a lot of bears. It was a good turnout. It’ll help make a lot of kids’ Christmases brighter.”
Even with the goal, Gosek said a lot of players looked “out of sync” on Friday.
“We’ll take (the goal). … One shift it’d be one guy (out of sync), then the next shift it’d be another. It was just a lot of guys,” he said. “Our lack of intensity, our lack of being up for the game to start the game, puts you behind and then you get out of rhythm a little bit — not a little bit, a lot of bit — and against good teams that are going to work hard like that, the same outcome’s going to occur here again unless we understand how hard we have to work to be successful.”
Despite several chances for both teams in the third period, it was Cameron Clark’s short-handed empty-net goal at 18:36 of the third period that rounded out the scoring. Oswego State couldn’t exit the neutral zone cleanly into its offensive zone, allowing Clark to strip the puck and fire a shot from the red line for the goal.
Cal Schell — who made 22 saves on 24 shots — was pulled again moments after the goal was scored, but the Lakers’ couldn’t capitalize with the extra attacker on the ice.
“You can get away with a few guys having off games, but when you have as many guys tonight that were bringing performances not close to their A-game, it’s not a recipe for success,” Gosek said. “It wasn’t a fluke tonight.”
Oswego State (7-3, 5-1 SUNYAC) hits the road Saturday at No. 3 Utica University, when it’s the Pioneers’ Teddy Bear Toss game. Utica is coming off a 2-2 tie against Trine University last weekend.
The Lakers have now lost back-to-back games, after falling to Skidmore College on Sunday.
“Geneseo, they were ready. They were tuned in. They were listening to everything. They did what we said. Tonight, too many guys not doing what we say along with no desperation,” Gosek said. “(Morrisville) got what they deserve, which is two points. Unfortunately for us, it’s a tough lesson. I don’t know if it’s a lesson at this point because we had the same one last Sunday.”
