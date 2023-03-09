Mike Cole 92 VW Bug

Pictured is Mike Cole’s unique No. 92 VW Bug, which will be on hand at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo on Saturday and Sunday

 Bob Clark photo

SYRACUSE — Three more racecars have been added to the lineup that will be part of Oswego Speedway’s display at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo Saturday and Sunday at the state fairgrounds.

The new additions are Jimmy Zacharias’ Sport Mod, Bill Frisbie’s Super Stock, and Mike Cole’s Sport Compact.

