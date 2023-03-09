SYRACUSE — Three more racecars have been added to the lineup that will be part of Oswego Speedway’s display at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo Saturday and Sunday at the state fairgrounds.
The new additions are Jimmy Zacharias’ Sport Mod, Bill Frisbie’s Super Stock, and Mike Cole’s Sport Compact.
Previously confirmed for the display were the 2-Seat Supermodified, the Flack Racing No. 23 Small-Block Super, and SBS rookie Tessa Crawford’s No. 20 car.
Jimmy Zacharias, a former New York State champion on the NASCAR circuit, and a multi-time Modified track champion and feature winner on both dirt and asphalt, will have his No. 71 on display near the Oswego booth, promoting the first Sportsman Modified Xtra Money Race presented by GTR Promotions.
The Sport Mod XMR will make its debut at Oswego in 2023, and in a special twist is now scheduled to run alongside the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as part of the “Modified Madness” twin bill Sept. 2.
The Super Stocks again have two dates at Oswego Speedway in 2023, first squaring off in a 35-lap race June 10, before returning Sept. 1 with the 50-lap Dave London Memorial XV.
Representing the Super Stocks is division standout Bill Frisbie, who will have his potent No. 2 displayed this weekend. Frisbie finished in fifth place in last year’s London Memorial. He won that race in 2015.
Sport Compact racer Mike Cole will have his unique No. 92 VW Bug on hand, also promoting the GTR Promotions Stock Car Spectacular on Sept. 1. That day will feature the 20-lap New York State Compact Championship.
The Syracuse Motorsports Expo will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fans are encouraged to stop by the track’s booth to get a copy of the 2023 Oswego Speedway schedule, along with information for the Oswego Kartway and Small-Block Super Championship Series.
The speedway booth will also broadcast FloRacing highlights from the 2022 season, have merchandise available for purchase, and even offer a free iRacing simulator courtesy of Mardon PC.
