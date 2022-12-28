OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season.
“Mohawk Northeast has been an integral supporter of my return to racing since 2017 and I am honored to once again bring them together with Flack Racing in 2023,” said Flack Racing driver Dan Kapuscinski. “Their continued support will be vital as we make our move to the 350 Supers division this season.”
The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway this season with the primary focus of moving into the 350 Supers division with their Steve Gioia-built chassis, following a second consecutive Oswego track championship in the Small-Block Supers division.
While the team’s primary schedule will surround the 350 Supers, the team’s SBS car will remain in the Flack Racing shop with select events planned for the Hedger chassis, which has won 13 main events in the last two years, including Oswego’s SBS Classic in 2022.
The season-opening events for all of Oswego’s divisions will be held May 27.
The Flack Racing team will also run select events as part of the Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series in 2023. It is anticipated that the full series schedule will be available in the coming weeks.
