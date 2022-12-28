Dan Kapuscinski

Mohawk Northeast will once again support the Flack Racing team and driver Dan Kapuscinski in 2023.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season.

“Mohawk Northeast has been an integral supporter of my return to racing since 2017 and I am honored to once again bring them together with Flack Racing in 2023,” said Flack Racing driver Dan Kapuscinski. “Their continued support will be vital as we make our move to the 350 Supers division this season.”

