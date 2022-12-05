Mite Blue hockey team OMHA

The Good Guys Barber Shop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, with head coach Josh Flett and assistant coaches Madisyn Bartholomew and Ryan Pratt, visited their sponsor on Friday. Players received haircuts as sharp as their skates to ready them for their upcoming home tournament.

 Photo provided

The Good Guys Barber Shop Mite Blue team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association swept the weekend with a pair of wins over the Thousand Island Pirates and Midstate.

The Bucs and Pirates went back-and-forth early on Saturday, before Oswego’s Henry Cook scored the first goal of the game in the first period. His goal was assisted by Nathan Pratt and Thomas Abtey. Owen Bartholomew scored later in the period, and Cook got his second goal of the game, to make it 3-0 after the first. Frank Cook got an assist on Henry Cook’s second goal.

