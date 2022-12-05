The Good Guys Barber Shop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, with head coach Josh Flett and assistant coaches Madisyn Bartholomew and Ryan Pratt, visited their sponsor on Friday. Players received haircuts as sharp as their skates to ready them for their upcoming home tournament.
The Good Guys Barber Shop Mite Blue team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association swept the weekend with a pair of wins over the Thousand Island Pirates and Midstate.
The Bucs and Pirates went back-and-forth early on Saturday, before Oswego’s Henry Cook scored the first goal of the game in the first period. His goal was assisted by Nathan Pratt and Thomas Abtey. Owen Bartholomew scored later in the period, and Cook got his second goal of the game, to make it 3-0 after the first. Frank Cook got an assist on Henry Cook’s second goal.
The Pirates responded in the second period with a pair of goals before Joseph Ryder deflected a puck, sending it down to Pratt who scored two unanswered goals before the Pirates added another one.
Parker von Holtz then sent a pass to Pratt who recorded the hat-trick. Henry Cook sent in his hat-trick goal, followed by Abtey’s second goal of the game to round out the 8-4 win for the Bucs over the Pirates.
Midstate came up to the James P. Cullinan ice rink on Sunday. Bartholomew got things started for the Bucs with a goal in the first period.
Despite strong attempts from Henry Cook, Frank Cook and Nathan Pratt, the next goal wasn’t until von Holtz sent a pass to Henry Cook, who scored the second goal of the game. Bartholomew got his second goal of the game off an assist from Henry Cook.
Midstate responded, tying the game to make it 3-3 after the second period.
Goaltender Joseph Flett made several saves in the third period, but Midstate eventually found the back of the net to make it 4-3 in the third period.
Bartholomew got his hat-trick goal on a breakaway, making it a 4-4 game with 1:30 left in the game.
Pratt freed the puck loose from a scuffle along the boards and found Abtey, who scored a buzzer-beater to seal the 5-4 win.
The Bucs host Lysander at Kingsford Park at 8 a.m. Saturday to kick off the Mites Before Christmas tournament.
MITES HOST FOOD, CLOTHING DRIVE
The 35th annual Mite Before Christmas Tournament is this weekend, and the first puck drops at the Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Skating Rink on Saturday at 8 a.m. There will be over 20 teams this year, and games will be played both at the Fort and the James P. Cullinan Rink at Kingsford.
This year, the OHMA Mites are working with the Human Concerns Center to bring as many nonperishable items and warm clothing as possible.
Each team attending the tournament is encouraged to bring an item to donate.
There is also an additional donation box at the Good Guys Barbershop in Oswego, thanks to Keith Raymond.
