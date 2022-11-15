Ahkee Anderson

Oswego State’s Ahkee Anderson brings the ball up the court during a game last season against SUNY New Paltz. Anderson was named MVP of the Eastern Connecticut Tip-Off Tournament as he led the Lakers to the tourney title to open their 2022-23 season.

 File photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team earned wins over Hobart College and Eastern Connecticut State on back-to-back days to win the Eastern Connecticut Tip-Off Tournament to kick off the season.

The Lakers rallied to defeat Hobart 65-53 in the semifinals, and then topped Eastern Connecticut State 60-50 in the title contest.

Recommended for you