OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team earned wins over Hobart College and Eastern Connecticut State on back-to-back days to win the Eastern Connecticut Tip-Off Tournament to kick off the season.
The Lakers rallied to defeat Hobart 65-53 in the semifinals, and then topped Eastern Connecticut State 60-50 in the title contest.
In the first game of the weekend, the Statesmen took the game to the Lakers, holding the lead at halftime. Hobart senior Jackson Meshanic led all scorers in the opening half and nearly secured a first-half double-double with nine points to go along with eight rebounds.
Oswego State Coach Jason Leone credited Hobart’s game plan going into the matchup and the defensive resilience they showed. According to him, it was little mistakes along the way that caused the sputtering start for Oswego State. He said the Lakers missed eight rebounds in the first half and 15 overall. However, as it was the Lakers’ first game of the season, Leone expected some shakiness.
“The first game is always a little tricky,” he said. “You go out and there’s this combination of excitement coupled with some anxiety and I don’t care how veteran the team is … there’s a lot of emotions with opening night.”
In their halftime talk, Leone told his team to settle down. He emphasized the importance of his team showing composure in the second half, as he is aware that there will be no easy games this season.
The Lakers responded and put in an all-out team performance in the second half to secure the first victory of the weekend. Sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson, who went on to be named tournament MVP, led the way with 11 second-half points as Hobart could not find a way to stop his mid-range jumper. Anderson credits the success of Anderson’s shooting to the work he has put in with new assistant coach Ryan Roland. Leone said Anderson’s composure and leadership set the tone for the rest of the weekend.
“Probably one of his best traits is his composure with the ball,” Leone said. “I feel comfortable with the ball in his hands. When we needed to have a really sound possession, he helped us get to that point.”
Junior guard Devin Green and junior transfer forward Cartier Bowman also aided in the Lakers’ takeover in the second half. Green shot 50% from beyond the arc after missing his lone attempt in the first half. Bowman found success driving in the paint while only being on the court for nine minutes.
The second day of the tournament saw Oswego State take on host Eastern Connecticut State as the Warriors handled business against Anna Maria College the day before. The last time the Lakers played Eastern Connecticut State was in the NCAA Tournament in Leone’s first year as coach, a match that the Warriors won on a buzzer-beater in double overtime. Before the final game of the weekend, Leone made sure his team knew it was a “players day.”
“As the coach you don’t have that much influence on the game plan because you don’t have practice time (between games),” he said. “We issue a challenge to our players that way to be mature enough to get ready.”
Getting off to a hot start defensively, the Lakers responded to Leone’s faith and dominated the defensive glass, securing blocks and defensive rebounds without fail. On the other end of the court, Oswego State was also finding success it went on several scoring runs to build a big lead. Anderson again led the way for the Lakers with nine first-half points, while Jamal Achille and junior guard Jeremiah Sparks played supporting roles, combining for 15 points.
The Lakers held a 16-point cushion with just over three minutes left in the first half, but the Warriors did not fold. Eastern Connecticut went on an 11-0 run to get to within five at intermission.
In the second half the Lakers led by as many as 11 points, but a 12-0 run by the Warriors vaulted them into the lead. Eastern Connecticut senior guard Jalen Williams led all scorers in the second half with 13 points to go along with his two steals and five rebounds. However, the Warriors’ lack of scoring elsewhere was their downfall.
Late in the game, Oswego State, led by Anderson (21 points for the game), put away Eastern Connecticut with free throws. Time ran out for another Warriors rally as the Lakers won, 60-50.
Leone his team’s reason for coming to this tournament was to face strong opponents early in the season.
“They were similar to us. They were very organized and a tough-minded defensive team,” Leone said. “They value the same things offensively that we do, playing an inside-out form of offense, sharing the ball, and focusing on execution. One of the reasons we decided to go to this tournament was in hopes we would play two really good teams, which we did.”
Anderson said getting the experience away from home to start the season was good.
“It feels really good, especially on the road without home-court advantage. Playing in a different region, getting that experience, it’s a good start for us,” Anderson said.
The Lakers played Tuesday at Clarkson, and will face another tough test Nov. 22 at Nazareth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.