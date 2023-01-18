Brayden Miller 100th point

Oswego varsity boys hockey senior Brayden Miller recorded his 100th career point in the Bucs’ 6-4 loss to Whitesboro on Tuesday.

 Photo provided

WHITESBORO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell 6-4 against Whitesboro on Tuesday, but Brayden Miller was still the highlight of the contest.

Miller got loose on a breakaway in the contest to score the Bucs’ third goal of the game. That goal — Miller’s third point of the game — was his 100th career point as a Buc.

Recommended for you