WHITESBORO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell 6-4 against Whitesboro on Tuesday, but Brayden Miller was still the highlight of the contest.Miller got loose on a breakaway in the contest to score the Bucs' third goal of the game. That goal — Miller's third point of the game — was his 100th career point as a Buc.Miller is the first Oswego player to accomplish the milestone since 2012, and is now ninth all-time in scoring in program history.The other goal-scorers in the contest were Riley Wood and Ian Cady, who scored twice. Miller picked up the primary assist on Wood's and Cady's first goal. Louis Roman also recorded a helper on Wood's goal, and Jacob Morse recorded the secondary assist Cady's first goal.In net, Riley Wallace made 29 saves on 34 shots for Oswego.The Bucs return to action today with a home game against Auburn at 7 p.m. at the Fort.
