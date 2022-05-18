Mike Bruce claims SBS Championship Series opener at Evans Mills Raceway

EVANS MILLS — The Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series officially opened on Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park with Mike Bruce earning his first victory of 2022.
Driving the RBI Racing No. 04 machine, Bruce started from the pole position after redrawing the top spot and went on to lead all 30 laps for the $1,000 victory, despite the best efforts of youngsters Noah Ratcliff and Griffin Miller, who rounded out the podium.
Tim Proud and Dan Kapuscinski completed the top five in the first of five SBSCS races this season.
“If I didn’t draw the pole, I don’t think I’d be here,” Bruce said in victory lane. “Those boys were fast. Sticker tires made a difference tonight and we didn’t have any. I couldn’t get enough grip anywhere on the racetrack. I felt a few taps, but didn’t know if Noah had enough to get me. They kept showing me wheels and I just had to hold my ground.”
A total of 16 Small-Block Supers entered the gates on Saturday. Bruce and Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year contender Drew Pascuzzi started on the front row.
At the drop of the green flag, Bruce shot to the point, but before the field could get through turn 2 there was trouble as the Proud No. 54 swapped ends. Collected with Proud were A.J. Larkin, Greg O’Connor, and Josh Wallace. Both Larkin and O’Connor were done for the night as a result of the damage.
During the caution period, rookie Ryan Gunther, who was supposed to start third, was pushed to the pit area as his car stalled and could not refire.
On the restart Bruce again shot to the lead with Pascuzzi sliding back on the outside lane, allowing Ratcliff to jump into second. At the same time, seventh-starting Miller squeezed by both Kapuscinski and Pascuzzi to take third place in the No. 9.
A lap later, Kapuscinski got past Pascuzzi for fourth, and the top four cars pulled away from the field.
As the laps progressed Bruce, Ratcliff and Miller were able to distance themselves from Kapuscinski
The top three used every inch of the Evans Mills three-eighths of a mile track, with Ratcliff eventually getting loose, allowing Miller to move around for the runner-up spot.
Kapuscinski stayed five car lengths behind along with a rebounding Proud, now up to fifth from the rear of the field.
After the initial caution, the main event went green for 29 straight laps and it looked as though the front four finish order would be Bruce, Miller, Ratcliff and Kapuscinski. However, the final caution at lap 29 allowed not only a green-white-checkered finish, but a double file restart to shake up the order.
In a bid to try and gain more on the restart, both Miller and Kapuscinski selected the outside lane as the field came to the green flag, but the inside lane proved too strong. Bruce again shot to the lead, with Ratcliff and Proud behind him. Miller slid down ahead of Proud to keep third, but Kapuscinski fell to fifth.
At the checkered flag, Bruce cross first followed by Ratcliff, Miller, Proud, Kapuscinski, Pascuzzi, D.J. Shuman, Jude Parker, Tony Pisa, and Rob Bruce.
Pascuzzi was awarded a $50 bonus from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions as the Rookie of the Race, while Tony Pisa earned the $100 Bill Moyer Memorial Bonus for finishing ninth.
Bruce Construction Heat Race Challenge winners were Proud and Kapuscinski.
The next Jake’s Automotive SBSCS event will take place July 8 at Chemung Speedrome.
Feature finish (30 laps): 1. Mike Bruce, 2. Noah Ratcliff, 3. Griffin Miller, 4. Tim Proud, 5. Dan Kapuscinski, 6. Drew Pascuzzi, 7. D.J. Shuman, 8. Jude Parker, 9. Tony Pisa, 10. Rob Bruce, 11. Mark Denny Jr., 12. Darrick Hilton, 13. Josh Wallace, 14. Ryan Gunther, 15. Greg O’Connor, 16. A.J. Larkin.
