Mike Bruce battles to SBS Championship Series victory at Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG — Mike Bruce continued his winning ways in the Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series on Friday, holding off Dan Kapuscinski for a $1,000 victory at Chemung Speedrome.
Leading every circuit of the 30-lap main event, Bruce has now won both SBSCS events held this season following a victory at Evans Mills Raceway Park on May 14.
Kapuscinski placed second, followed by Noah Ratcliff, Jude Parker and Greg O’Connor.
Twelve Small-Block Supers made the trek to Chemung Speedrome. Ratcliff and Bruce led the field to the initial green flag by virtue of the re-draw. Bruce darted to the early lead in the RBI Racing No. 04 followed by Ratcliff, O’Connor, D.J. Shuman, Drew Pascuzzi and Kapuscinski.
A caution flag for a spinning Pascuzzi realigned the field for the first double-file restart of the night, with Bruce firing first ahead of Shuman, Ratcliff and Kapuscinski. Before a lap could be completed, Kapuscinski managed to race around Ratcliff and under Shuman to take second.
Shuman eventually joined Bruce and Kapuscinski in the battle for the lead, until the No. 62 went spinning to the infield off the second corner. The spin ended a fantastic run for Shuman, a rookie in the division.
From there, Bruce and Kapuscinski battled hard over the remainder of the race, with Ratcliff trailing a close third in search of a mistake by the lead duo.
Bruce managed to wheel his way to another SBSCS win in a close finish over the No. 23 of Kapuscinski and the No. 73 of Ratcliff.
Completing the top 10 were Parker, O’Connor, Tim Proud, Robbie Wirth, Tony Pisa, Mark Denny, and A.J. Larkin.
Bruce Construction Heat Race Challenge wins went to Bruce and Kapuscinski. The heat wins were worth $150 thanks to Bruce Construction and an anonymous Chemung Speedrome fan. Second place in each heat race paid $50.
The J&S Paving Hard Charger, worth $100, was Proud. Parker earned the DKMP Rookie of the Race, worth $50, while Denny pocketed the $100 Bill Moyer Memorial Bonus in ninth position.
Parker now assumes the DKMP Rookie of the Year points lead over Pascuzzi and Shuman. The Rookie of the Year title will be worth $500 at season’s end.
Bruce is the series championship leader by 19 points over Kapuscinski with Ratcliff, Proud and Parker completing the top five with three events left in the season.
The SBSCS will next take on Oswego Speedway for the Bud Light SBS Classic 60 on Sunday, Sept. 4, followed by trips to Lancaster Motorplex on Sept. 11 and Evans Mills Raceway Park on Sept. 17 for the series finale.
Feature finish (30 laps): 1. Mike Bruce (04), 2. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Jude Parker (00), 5. Greg O’Connor (90), 6. Tim Proud (54), 7. Robbie Wirth (4), 8. Tony Pisa (89), 9. Mark Denny (14), 10. A.J. Larkin (35), 11. D.J. Shuman (62), 12. Drew Pascuzzi (72).
