Tanner Bellomo vs. Homer

Mexico’s Tanner Bellomo (right) picks up Homer’s Matthew Fish in the 138-pound weight class in the wrestling match between the Tigers and the Trojans. Bellomo won an 8-5 decision over Fish.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity wrestling team fell 60-15 to a tough Homer squad on Wednesday.

The match started in the 138-pound weight class, where Mexico’s Tanner Bellomo and Homer’s Matthew Fish went the distance, and ultimately Bellomo won an 8-5 decision.

