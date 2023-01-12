MEXICO — The Mexico varsity wrestling team fell 60-15 to a tough Homer squad on Wednesday.
The match started in the 138-pound weight class, where Mexico’s Tanner Bellomo and Homer’s Matthew Fish went the distance, and ultimately Bellomo won an 8-5 decision.
Initially, Fish went up 2-0 with a takedown before Bellomo earned a point for an escape. Bellomo then earned five consecutive points to end the first period with a 6-2 advantage.
To start the second period, Fish escaped to receive a point, and then Bellomo had another takedown for two points, ending the second period with an 8-3 lead for Bellomo.
It went back and forth in the final frame of the bout, with Fish getting two points for a takedown, but it wasn’t enough as Bellomo won the 8-5 decision.
The next four weight classes were four-straight pins for Homer. Lukas Quinn won by fall at 1:18 over Manuel Pelton-Vazquez in the 145-pound weight class. Dominic Burlingame pinned Daniel Miller at 3:42 at 152 pounds.
In the 160-pound weight class, Christopher Slade won by pin at 1:17 over Seth Prentice, and Colin Murphy pinned Mason Margery at 1:15 in the 172-pound weight class. After that weight class, Homer led 24-3.
Homer’s Maddox Johnson won by forfeit in the 189-pound weight class.
Sam Sorenson (215 pounds) picked up another pin for Homer over Jaiden Gibson at :38. At 285 pounds, Homer received another forfeit. The Trojans led 42-3 as the weight classes started back over.
Mexico’s Noah Becker (102 pounds) and Kyren Stock (110 pounds) both received forfeits, putting the Tigers down 42-15.
At 118 pounds, Talan Hubbard and Atreyu DeFalco quickly traded points right from the get-go. Hubbard initially went up 4-0 for Homer before DeFalco got a pair of points. While DeFalco consistently tried to crawl back, Hubbard always kept a strong advantage, eventually going up 12-5.
In the end, the points didn’t matter as Hubbard pinned DeFalco at 1:13, giving Homer a 48-15 lead.
In the 126-pound weight class, Hunter Lines won by injury default over Cody Neville.
Finishing the meet, Homer’s Jeffrey Stauber (132 pounds) pinned Neven Dermady at 5:20 to secure the 60-15 match victory for the Trojans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.