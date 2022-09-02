Mexico volleyball defeats Hannibal in four sets

Mexico’s Emma Lawler (11) goes up to block a spike by Hannibal’s Katrina Ryder (8) during the Tigers’ 3-1 win on Thursday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

HANNIBAL — The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team opened its season with a win on Thursday, winning the final three sets for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-19) victory over Hannibal.

The Warriors took control early for a first-set win, but the Tigers roared back to win the final three. Mexico head coach Kayla Anderson said the team wasn’t “quite comfortable” in the opening set, a 25-18 loss. 

