Mexico volleyball defeats Hannibal in four sets

HANNIBAL — The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team opened its season with a win on Thursday, winning the final three sets for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-19) victory over Hannibal.
The Warriors took control early for a first-set win, but the Tigers roared back to win the final three. Mexico head coach Kayla Anderson said the team wasn’t “quite comfortable” in the opening set, a 25-18 loss.
“They weren’t quite comfortable, they weren’t communicating,” said Anderson of the first set. “They weren’t doing the things that I know they can do.”
Hannibal jumped in front early, with four straight points behind serves from Sandy Allen giving the team a 9-5 lead. The lead eventually grew to 16-8 after Allen leapt for a big kill, and the Warriors kept it rolling from there.
Hannibal head coach Kat Oaks said the team “came out strong” in the first set.
“They played consistent volleyball, they had good energy throughout,” Oaks said. “They were talking, they were moving the ball, they were attacking. Honestly, it was a strong way to come out in the first set.”
Emily Barbeau returned a big spike from Mexico’s Emma Lawler to extend the lead to 19-9. The Tigers made a push at the end of the set, trimming the deficit to 23-15 and 24-18 before the Warriors were able to finish off the victory.
Oaks said the early win helped Hannibal build confidence, but the Tigers came out with added energy in the second set.
The teams kept pace with each other early, battling to a 5-5 tie, but Mexico used an 8-2 run to open a 13-7 lead and force a Warriors’ timeout. The lead eventually swelled to 19-12 after a kill by Lawler, and a serving ace wrapped up a 25-13 win for the Tigers in set two.
Anderson said “communication and confidence in themselves” was a factor in the Tigers’ response.
“That goes a long way,” said Anderson.
Hannibal rebounded in set three, and the two squads continued to trade points for much of the set. A kill by Katrina Ryder gave the Warriors an 11-9 lead, with Mexico responding to tie the score at 11 after a kill by Lawler.
The Warriors eventually pulled ahead, taking a 19-14 lead and forcing a Mexico timeout.
“Basically, all I was saying was, ‘OK, you’re starting to lose your confidence,” said Anderson of the timeout.
Mexico stormed back to tie the score, but Hannibal answered and forced match point with a 24-21 lead. The Tigers, however, buckled down and ripped off five straight points to earn a 26-24 comeback victory.
“For the most part, we have a lot of gamers,” Anderson said. “So I think as long as they’re keeping themselves pumped up, and just try to do their job and try to do all the little stuff. I just have to remind them sometimes, and they tend to bounce back.”
The momentum carried over to the fourth set, where Mexico jumped out to a 9-2 lead early. A kill by Lawler eventually grew the lead to 16-9, forcing a Hannibal timeout.
“Something I always ask them during tough spots in a game is, ‘Do you want to win? Show me,’” said Oaks. “Sometimes it’s as simple as reminding them that they love the game of volleyball, and it’s more fun to win.”
The Warriors did make a push at the end of the set, cutting what had been a late eight-point deficit to 24-19, but Mexico was able to finish off the set and lock up a 3-1 victory.
Lawler had 11 kills, nine aces, six digs, and a block in the win for the Tigers. Anyssia Ingersoll had five kills, five aces, and two digs, while Ellee Parkhurst had seven digs. Macie Guyette had eight assists, two kills, and a dig, while Elizabeth Louis had 10 assists, two digs, two aces, and a kill. Ella McCoy had six digs, two aces, one kill and one block. Kaylee Halsey added three digs and a kill, Alyssa Bresnahan had a kill and an ace, and Aubrey Shaffer added a dig for Mexico.
For Hannibal, Allen had four kills, three aces, seven digs, and two assists. Ryder had four kills, three aces, and four digs, while Kiley Emmons had seven assists, five digs, two kills and two aces. Erica Lockhart had three digs, one kill, and one ace. Lavender Howland added a kill, an ace, and a block, while Barbeau recorded six digs, Kayla Bishop had five digs, and Alexis Arnold added two.
Oaks said that, despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways for the Warrior squad.
“I think they showed me that they can work together out there, especially in that first set,” said Oaks. “They were moving the way they should be moving, they were covering the people they should be covering, and it was really fun to watch as a coach.”
On the other side, Anderson said the Tigers will “keep it basic” as they move forward in the season.
“We’re just going to do us as usual,” said Anderson. “I’m just going to keep it basic. Keep communicating, keep staying positive. Just keep pushing, and hopefully that’ll carry us forward.”
Mexico (1-0) will next play at Phoenix at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, while Hannibal (0-2) will host Tech Central, also at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
