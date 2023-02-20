MEXICO — The Mexico girls varsity basketball team won its sectional matchup over Clinton, 62-36, on Saturday to advance to the Section III Class B Quarterfinals — but coach Dominick Anthony knows that Anthony knows that in order to keep up the success, the Tigers need to play a 32-minute game avoiding critical mistakes.
Mexico had a stronghold over the Warriors for a majority of the contest. But early in the second half, Clinton went on a couple small point runs that put pressure on the Tigers. Anthony said Clinton played a 1-3-1 defensive structure and the Tigers couldn’t find gaps to make the “easy pass.”
Anthony also chalked some miscues due to some “nerves” with it being a sectional contest.
“We weren't doing a great job of finding gaps, and that's a credit to Clinton. I'm happy,” Anthony said. “We're moving onto the quarterfinals. That's all that matters.”
Mexico scored the opening basket just three seconds into the game right off the tip-off after Emma Lawler tipped the ball to Anyssia Ingersoll who went in on a breakaway. While Clinton responded with a 3-pointer after that, Mexico never gave up the lead following a pair of free throws from Emma Lawler.
Lawler scored the next eight points for the Tigers in the first quarter, and Mexico added six unanswered points to close out the frame with a 17-10 lead.
Utilizing another run in the second stanza — featuring a 3-pointer and a couple of layups from Ingersoll — The Tigers led 32-20 at halftime.
“Right now, for sectionals, you have to be prepared. There's such a mental aspect to it,” Anthony said. “You have to come out and play well, or else you get beat.”
The Tigers built up enough of a gap, and Clinton had a couple moments of offensive prowess where the Warriors forced turnovers and converted late in the third quarter and early in the fourth frame.
“There were a couple possessions in a row where Clinton went on a 4-0 or 6-0 run because we had back-to-back turnovers,” Anthony said. “We can't do that this time of year. We have to control the ball.”
Ultimately, Mexico kept its foot on the gas throughout the third with a late layup and free throw from Ingersoll, giving the Tigers a 43-25 lead.
Mexico went on an eight-point run in the middle of the fourth quarter to truly seal the game. The Tigers also scored the last six points of the game to round out the 62-36 victory. Eighth-grader Allie Poissant made back-to-back layups in the last 30 seconds of the game.
Ingersoll led the Tigers with 22 points. Lawler tacked on 15 points. Adriana Dimanto added seven points. Ella Blunt and Giana Cutuli both recorded five points.
Ella McCoy scored three points. Poissant contributed four points. Caprice Cutuli rounded out the scoring.
Anthony said he liked seeing the widespread scoring from multiple players on the squad — but highlighted Dimanto’s play during the game.
“She's doing a phenomenal job of finding gaps and space and getting to the glass,” Anthony said. “She was phenomenal today.”
Mexico (18-3) retains home-court advantage and hosts Marcellus on Wednesday. The two teams played recently on Feb. 13 — and the Mustangs came out on top 51-34.
“It's one practice at a time, and one game at a time. If we want to beat any one of those teams, we're going to have to play 32 minutes of mistake-free basketball,” Anthony said. “You can't give those quality teams good looks.”
