Anyssia Ingersoll vs. Clinton

Mexico’s Anyssia Ingersoll goes for a layup during the Tigers’ 62-36 victory over Clinton in the second round of the Section III Class B tournament on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — The Mexico girls varsity basketball team won its sectional matchup over Clinton, 62-36, on Saturday to advance to the Section III Class B Quarterfinals — but coach Dominick Anthony knows that Anthony knows that in order to keep up the success, the Tigers need to play a 32-minute game avoiding critical mistakes.

Mexico had a stronghold over the Warriors for a majority of the contest. But early in the second half, Clinton went on a couple small point runs that put pressure on the Tigers. Anthony said Clinton played a 1-3-1 defensive structure and the Tigers couldn’t find gaps to make the “easy pass.”

Recommended for you