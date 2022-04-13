MEXICO — Backed by a strong outing from Briana Urquhart, the Mexico varsity softball team pulled away with a big fourth inning to defeat Hannibal 12-6 on Tuesday.
Urquhart went the distance, allowing three earned runs on six hits. She struck out five batters and walked two. Head coach Andrew MacDonald said that the pitcher “got stronger as the game went on.”
“The defense was a little shaky, so she had to have that tough inner strength of knowing, ‘I’ve just got to keep pressing forward,’” said MacDonald. “She started putting it together.”
Despite the loss, Hannibal head coach Mat Burridge said that he felt the Warriors “had good at-bats” throughout the game.
“We left a few runners on base that could’ve made the game really interesting,” said Burridge. “We were one or two hits short from really opening up and having some big innings.”
Urquhart set down the side in order to start the game, with the Tigers quickly striking first in the bottom half.
Hailey Comstock walked, moving up to third after a pair of wild pitches. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead when Urquhart reached base on a two-out error, allowing Comstock to score.
Hannibal got the run back in the second, with Zoey DeRocha leading off the inning with a double before eventually scoring on an error in the field. The Warriors had runners at second and third with only one out, but Urquhart worked a pop-up and a groundout to end the frame without further damage.
Mexico responded, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half to retake the lead. Adrianna DiManto scored on a wild pitch, while Kendall Cuyler drew a bases-loaded walk to plate another, giving the Tigers a 3-1 advantage.
The Warriors again were able to answer the following inning, with starting pitcher Tenly Baker singling to score Hannah Longley from third. But in the fourth, the Tigers broke things open in a big way.
Renee Kinikin reached on an error to start the frame, with consecutive walks loading the bases. Comstock laced a two-run single, extending the lead to 5-2. Urquhart reached on an error, which allowed Comstock to score, making it 6-2.
Urquhart eventually scored from third on a wild pitch, and an RBI single from Lilly Beverley added another run, giving the Tigers a 9-2 lead after an inning in which they sent 11 batters to the plate.
MacDonald said Mexico “started off slow” before the big fourth inning. He pointed to a sacrifice bunt from Cuyler as “what got the rally started.”
“The bats weren’t adjusting properly to (Baker),” said MacDonald. “They were a little bit flat. The game started late, so that routine was kind of interrupted. But once we got past that second and third inning, and when Kendall Cuyler had that surprise bunt, a very solid three hitter dropping down a bunt just to create a spark and get people excited and jumping for joy. I think that’s what got the rally started.”
The lengthy fourth inning was a somewhat familiar sight for Burridge, who said “Our big thing right now is, we’re having one or two innings that are kind of costing us the game.”
“We just had a couple plays, a couple errors that kind of cost us a little bit,” said Burridge. “That’s kind of been our M.O., where we’re one play away from really getting out of an inning.”
Hannibal wouldn’t go down easily, however. The Warriors got a run back in the 5th, after Longley singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a groundout from Baker.
Burridge was complimentary of Baker, who drove in a pair of runs in addition to her pitching duties, saying “I thought she did a great job of keeping them off-balance.”
“For being a seventh-grader and battling and holding, I mean, Mexico can score a bunch of runs,” Burridge said. “She battled, and Hannah came in and did her job as well, kept throwing strikes there.”
But again, the Mexico bats plated several more runs in the fifth. Kylee Urquhart led off the frame with a single, eventually scoring on a wild pitch. The Tigers added another run after Briana Urquhart ripped a triple into deep right field, scoring Cuyler. An RBI groundout from Brooke Marks brought home another, giving the Tigers a 12-3 lead through five.
MacDonald said the hits were “contagious” for the Tigers.
“Just taking advantage of things that were given to us and making runs out of it,” said McDonald. “We were getting that today.”
The Warriors got a pair of runs back in the sixth on a two-run error off the bat of Mikayla Miner, and scored another when Mackenzie Astle came home on a fielder’s choice. Urquhart was able to work out of the jam after that, however, striking out Baker to end the inning with a runner at third.
Back out for the final inning, Urquhart made quick work of the Hannibal order, setting them down in order with a pair of strikeouts to seal a 12-6 win for the Tigers.
Marks went 1-3 with two RBIs in the win for Mexico. Briana Urquhart, Cuyler, Beverley, and Comstock added RBIs, while Kylee Urquhart added a base hit.
Baker was 1-4 with two RBIs for Hannibal, while Longley went 2-4 with an RBI. Miner had a pair of runs driven in, while Samantha Emmons also had an RBI for the Warriors. DeRocha, Kiley Emmons, and Ryan Dennison all added base hits.
Baker threw four innings, allowing nine runs, all of which were unearned. She struck out seven batters and walked eight. Longley pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on three hits.
Mexico (2-0) plays on the road against Homer at 4:30 p.m. today. MacDonald said the Tigers will need to “win the ones we’re supposed to win” moving forward.
“It’s a tough division,” said MacDonald. “Westhill’s out there, Chittenango’s out there. There are some good teams out there that we need to battle with. And as they say, you have to win the ones you’re supposed to win.”
Hannibal (0-4) will host Solvay at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Burridge said the Warriors will need to put the game behind them as they move forward through the season.
“It’s really, learn from our mistakes, try not to make them again, and move on,” said Burridge. “That’s what I try to tell the girls. … If you strike out, keep battling, keep getting better, and you’re going to have a game the next day where you can go 4-4. That’s kind of our mentality. Hey, there’s no time to rest. Keep moving, keep plugging on.”
