Mexico softball rallies from seven-run deficit, beats Skaneateles

Mexico’s Briana Urquhart (1) pitches during the Tigers’ 12-6 win over Hannibal on April 12. Urquhart threw a complete game on Tuesday and drove in three runs at the plate in the Tigers’ 8-7 win over Skaneateles.
SKANEATELES — The Mexico varsity softball team used a big seventh inning to rally from an early 7-0 deficit, scoring six runs in the final frame to earn an 8-7 win on the road at Skaneateles on Tuesday.
The Lakers plated a pair of runs in the first inning, with Ayla Pascal singling to drive home Carlee Pitman, and an RBI single by Natallie Yokom driving in Pitman, making it 2-0.
Another run came across on an error in the second, and Skaneateles broke the game open with a big third inning. An error allowed Pascal to score, making it 4-0, and an RBI single by Reese Gaidis added another run. Katie Combs drove home another tally with a base hit, extending the lead to 6-0, and Pascal singled home another run to give the Lakers a 7-0 lead.
Mexico finally got on the board in the fifth inning, with Kendall Cuyler driving home Hailey Comstock with an RBI single. The next batter, Briana Urquhart, drove home another run, with a base hit scoring Cuyler and cutting the deficit to 7-2.
Urquhart, the Tigers’ starter, buckled down on the mound, tossing four straight scoreless innings after the third. In the top of the seventh, Mexico’s bats came alive in a big way.
Comstock singled to put a runner on with one out, and after Cuyler reached on a fielder’s choice, Urquhart doubled to bring home both runners, cutting Skaneateles’ lead to 7-4.
Brooke Marks reached on an error, allowing Urquhart to score, and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with still only one out. Abby Toland grounded out to second, bringing Mexico within a run while also putting them down to their final out.
With runners at second and third, Katelyn Green knocked a base hit into right field, scoring both runners to give Mexico an 8-7 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Urquhart walked the leadoff batter, but got Combs to fly out before recording consecutive strikeouts to end the game, sealing an 8-7 comeback win for the Tigers.
Urquhart went 2-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Comstock was 2-4, while Cuyler went 1-4 with an RBI. Green had the game-winning hit in the seventh, while Toland drove home a run and Marks added a base hit.
Urquhart threw all seven innings, allowing two earned runs. She struck out six and walked one batter.
Mexico (5-1) will play at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at 4:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.