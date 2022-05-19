Mexico softball honors seniors, preps for sectionals with win over Phoenix

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity softball team “spread the love” on Tuesday, honoring the Tigers’ four seniors prior to an 11-3 win over Phoenix.
Head coach Andrew MacDonald said the ceremony was “very good.”
“It was very good. Pomp and circumstance, the smiles, the camaraderie, the love that we share,” MacDonald said. “It was good to see them celebrate with family, extend that a little more than just the 11 players.”
The Tigers have four seniors: Briana Urquhart, Abby Toland, Kendall Cuyler, and Lilly Beverley.
Cuyler said the night was “a bittersweet moment,” making note of the closeness of the Mexico squad.
“There’s the awesome fact that we get to celebrate with friends and family, but there’s also the little side fact that our softball season is coming to an end, and our time here is coming to an end,” said Cuyler. “Teammates are everything. If we didn’t have our teammates, then we wouldn’t be here and we wouldn’t be able to pull off wins.”
“My teammates are like a second family to me,” Urquhart added. “Especially getting to play my last year with my little sister, Kylee. It’s great.”
MacDonald had praise for all four seniors, with all four making plays during the team’s win over the Firebirds.
“They’ve just been gritting it out, they’ve been working hard,” said MacDonald. “Bri is a hitter, and pitches. Kendall is a clutch hitter and shortstop. Abby has taken over left field and done a really good job at it. Lilly has commanded first base. They’re the cornerstone of the team, they really are.”
While the ceremony honored Mexico’s four seniors, it was a pair of younger players helping the Tigers score first. Freshman Kylee Urquhart reached second base on an error in the first, stealing third before an RBI groundout by sophomore Hailey Comstock gave Mexico a 1-0 lead.
Cuyler also reached on an error, moving to third on a single by Briana Urquhart before the senior stole home to make it 2-0. The throw to plate went to the backstop, allowing Urquhart to come around and score, giving Mexico a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
The Tigers stole three bases in the first inning, something MacDonald said “creates disruption on defensive teams.”
“We have learned from bunting, we have learned from being aggressive on the basepaths, that it upsets the other defense and it gives us a better chance, more opportunities to score,” said MacDonald.
An RBI single by Renee Kinikin drove home Toland in the second, extending the lead to 4-0. Cuyler drove home another run with an RBI single in the fourth, and the Tigers broke the game wide open in the fifth.
A walk to Kinikin with the bases loaded made it 6-0, and a wild pitch shortly after allowed Toland to score. Kylee Urquhart drove home another run with an RBI single to left, with Cuyler singling to drive home the freshman. An error in the outfield allowed Cuyler to score, giving Mexico its fifth run of the inning and an 11-0 lead.
“Finally, the discipline to take your swing and adjust it to the pitcher you’re hitting against,” MacDonald said of the Tiger bats in the fifth. “You have to get your starting point, your trigger point, and they finally clicked on all cylinders that inning.”
Phoenix, however, responded in the sixth, getting on the board against Urquhart for the first time. Mia Graham beat out an RBI infield single, with an infield error during the next at-bat allowing two runs to come around and score. Urquhart was able to limit the damage, however, and Mexico departed the inning still holding an 11-3 advantage.
Urquhart bounced back in the seventh, working a quick 1-2-3 inning to retire the side and lock up an 11-3 win for Mexico.
“I was struggling a little bit out there,” Urquhart said of her performance on the mound. “But it felt really good to go out there and finish a game, and win.”
MacDonald said he felt the senior pitched “great.”
“She maintained her composure, she gritted through it,” said MacDonald. “I said, ‘I can bring my relief pitcher for you, or do you want the complete game?’ ‘I want the complete game, coach.’ I said all right, you got it. ... She wanted it and she took it, so it was exciting.”
Cuyler went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Urquhart allowed just four hits, three unearned runs, one walk, and six strikeouts in the circle. Toland scored a pair of runs, while Beverley also scored a run for Mexico.
Kylee Urquhart was 2-4 with an RBI, while Kinikin went 1-2 with an RBI. Comstock also had an RBI.
Mexico (8-8) hosted Port Byron on Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time. Wednesday’s contest is the final of the regular season for the Tigers, who will await to discover their sectional tournament opponent next week.
“We have to get better every day,” MacDonald said. “We have a challenge against Port Byron, and then we get seeded out and we’ll see what happens for sectionals. ... That’s kind of the goal, to get better every day.”
Cuyler said the Tigers will try to carry Tuesday’s energy into the final regular season game before sectionals begin.
“We’re going into (Port Byron) trying to keep the same energy as tonight going into tomorrow night, and then hopefully carry the same energy into the first round of sectionals and pull off a win,” said Cuyler.
“I agree with Kendall,” Toland added. “I’m excited, I can’t wait to do this. It’s going to be great.”
MacDonald referred to the Port Byron game as “a warmup for sectionals.”
“We’re going to face some quality teams,” said MacDonald. “There’s no easy team out there. None.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.